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Inkspell Media to Host DigiFest 2026 in Gurugram on 10th April – Celebrating 10th Drivers of Digital Awards, 5th Social Stars Awards & 4th AdWorld Showdown
(MENAFN- Approach Entertainment ) New DelhiDigiFest 2026, one of the most anticipated gatherings in ’ndia’s marketing and digital ecosystem. The event is scheduled to take place on 10th April 2026 at the prestigious DLF Auditorium in Gurugram. It will bring together marketing leaders, digital innovators, brand strategists, content creators, and industry changemakers for a powerful confluence of thought leadership, networking, and recognition of excellence.
This year, DigiFest marks the milestone editions of its flagship prop—rties — Drivers of Digital Awards (10th Edition), Social Stars Awards (5th Edition), and AdWorld Showdown (4th Edition). The platform continues to celebrate excellence across digital marketing, content, media, and brand innovation while fostering meaningful conversations on the future of the industry.
In addition to the prestigious awards, the event will feature compelling thought leadership sessions. A highlight of the day will be a powerful keynote address titled “Marketing in 2030: What Will Define the N”xt Decade?” delivered by Senthil Kumar Hariram, Founder and Managing Director of FTA Global. The session will delve into the rapidly evolving marketing landscape, exploring how emerging technologies, data-driven strategies, and shifting consumer behaviors are set to redefine brand engagement and customer experiences in the coming decade.
Adding further depth to the conversations, a stimulating fireside chat titled “Inside the Mind of a Modern CMO: Balancing Growth, Brand & Te”h” will bring together prominent industry lead—rs — Nidhi S. Mittal, Director of Corporate Relations at ABES College of Engineering; Shweta Srivastava, Senior Vice Pres–dent – Digital & Marketing at Usha International; and Ashish Pruthi, Marketing and Growth Leader. The discussion will offer candid and actionable insights into h’w today’s Chief Marketing Officers navigate the complex interplay of innovation, brand building, technological disruption, and sustainable growth in an increasingly digital-first world.
Drivers of Digital Awards (10th Edition) Now in its landmark 10th year, the Drivers of Digital Awards celebrate organizations and professionals who have demonstrated exceptional vision, innovation, and measurable impact in driving digital transformation, technology adoption, and next-generation marketing strategies across industries.
Social Stars Awards (5th Edition) Entering its 5th successful edition, the Social Stars Awards shine the spotlight on the most creative and effective campaigns, talents, and initiatives in the dynamic world of social media. It recognizes outstanding achievements in content creation, influencer engagement, community building, and platform innovation that have captivated audience’ in today’s fast-evolving social landscape.
AdWorld Showdown (4th Edition) The AdWorld Showdown, in its 4th edition, serves as a prestigious platform that honors bold advertising campaigns, creative excellence, and strategic brand communication efforts. It celebrates campaigns that have successfully cut through the noise to deliver memorable impact and strong business results in a highly competitive advertising ecosystem.
Abhishek Mehta from Dabur, Adityan Kayalakal from Jupiter Money, Amitabh Biswas from Times Network, Amiya Swarup from Ernst & Young LLP, Anil Gurnani from TTK Prestige, Anshuman Chakravarty from Somany Ceramics, Archana Roche from Truecaller, Devang Mehta from Anand Rathi Group, and Dr. Ankoor Dasgupta from Garage Collective.
The panel also features Gaurav Sharma from PepsiCo, Gaurav Soni from Perfetti Van Melle, Imran Qadri from Harley-Davidson, Jiteen Aggarwal from Hettich India, Madhavan Sekar from Amazon, Prateek Suri from Swiggy, Rubeena Singh from NP Digital, Ruchika Vyas from CNBC TV18, and Shalmali Desai from Tata Play.
Completing this distinguished jury are Shalu Zala from HSBC, Sharmila Sandeep from CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Shrishail Deshnur from Indira IVF Group, Shweta Srivastava from Usha International, and Sumeet Pahwa from Tata Tele Business Services.
India Creatives Industry Council and Global Trends Forum have joined as Media Partners, bringing their extensive reach and credibility to amplify the event across the creative and marketing fraternity. Approach Entertainment serves as the PR & Communications Partner, leveraging its expertise to craft compelling narratives and ensure strong visibility for the event. Adding a unique and mindful dimension, Go Spiritual has come on board as the Spiritual Partner, infusing the event with a holistic perspective that complements the vision of balanced and sustainable growth in the dynamic digital ecosystem.
Inkspell Media is a specialized organizer of high-impact industry events and corporate meetings. The company excels in creating enriching experiences that combine powerful keynote sessions, engaging panel discussions, exclusive networking opportunities, and prestigious awards programs. Guided by its core philosophy of “bringing the niche to the mainstream”,”
This year, DigiFest marks the milestone editions of its flagship prop—rties — Drivers of Digital Awards (10th Edition), Social Stars Awards (5th Edition), and AdWorld Showdown (4th Edition). The platform continues to celebrate excellence across digital marketing, content, media, and brand innovation while fostering meaningful conversations on the future of the industry.
In addition to the prestigious awards, the event will feature compelling thought leadership sessions. A highlight of the day will be a powerful keynote address titled “Marketing in 2030: What Will Define the N”xt Decade?” delivered by Senthil Kumar Hariram, Founder and Managing Director of FTA Global. The session will delve into the rapidly evolving marketing landscape, exploring how emerging technologies, data-driven strategies, and shifting consumer behaviors are set to redefine brand engagement and customer experiences in the coming decade.
Adding further depth to the conversations, a stimulating fireside chat titled “Inside the Mind of a Modern CMO: Balancing Growth, Brand & Te”h” will bring together prominent industry lead—rs — Nidhi S. Mittal, Director of Corporate Relations at ABES College of Engineering; Shweta Srivastava, Senior Vice Pres–dent – Digital & Marketing at Usha International; and Ashish Pruthi, Marketing and Growth Leader. The discussion will offer candid and actionable insights into h’w today’s Chief Marketing Officers navigate the complex interplay of innovation, brand building, technological disruption, and sustainable growth in an increasingly digital-first world.
Drivers of Digital Awards (10th Edition) Now in its landmark 10th year, the Drivers of Digital Awards celebrate organizations and professionals who have demonstrated exceptional vision, innovation, and measurable impact in driving digital transformation, technology adoption, and next-generation marketing strategies across industries.
Social Stars Awards (5th Edition) Entering its 5th successful edition, the Social Stars Awards shine the spotlight on the most creative and effective campaigns, talents, and initiatives in the dynamic world of social media. It recognizes outstanding achievements in content creation, influencer engagement, community building, and platform innovation that have captivated audience’ in today’s fast-evolving social landscape.
AdWorld Showdown (4th Edition) The AdWorld Showdown, in its 4th edition, serves as a prestigious platform that honors bold advertising campaigns, creative excellence, and strategic brand communication efforts. It celebrates campaigns that have successfully cut through the noise to deliver memorable impact and strong business results in a highly competitive advertising ecosystem.
Abhishek Mehta from Dabur, Adityan Kayalakal from Jupiter Money, Amitabh Biswas from Times Network, Amiya Swarup from Ernst & Young LLP, Anil Gurnani from TTK Prestige, Anshuman Chakravarty from Somany Ceramics, Archana Roche from Truecaller, Devang Mehta from Anand Rathi Group, and Dr. Ankoor Dasgupta from Garage Collective.
The panel also features Gaurav Sharma from PepsiCo, Gaurav Soni from Perfetti Van Melle, Imran Qadri from Harley-Davidson, Jiteen Aggarwal from Hettich India, Madhavan Sekar from Amazon, Prateek Suri from Swiggy, Rubeena Singh from NP Digital, Ruchika Vyas from CNBC TV18, and Shalmali Desai from Tata Play.
Completing this distinguished jury are Shalu Zala from HSBC, Sharmila Sandeep from CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Shrishail Deshnur from Indira IVF Group, Shweta Srivastava from Usha International, and Sumeet Pahwa from Tata Tele Business Services.
India Creatives Industry Council and Global Trends Forum have joined as Media Partners, bringing their extensive reach and credibility to amplify the event across the creative and marketing fraternity. Approach Entertainment serves as the PR & Communications Partner, leveraging its expertise to craft compelling narratives and ensure strong visibility for the event. Adding a unique and mindful dimension, Go Spiritual has come on board as the Spiritual Partner, infusing the event with a holistic perspective that complements the vision of balanced and sustainable growth in the dynamic digital ecosystem.
Inkspell Media is a specialized organizer of high-impact industry events and corporate meetings. The company excels in creating enriching experiences that combine powerful keynote sessions, engaging panel discussions, exclusive networking opportunities, and prestigious awards programs. Guided by its core philosophy of “bringing the niche to the mainstream”,”
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