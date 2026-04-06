Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Oil Prices Fall Amid Signs of Possible Peace in Iran Conflict

Oil Prices Fall Amid Signs of Possible Peace in Iran Conflict


2026-04-06 08:08:39
(MENAFN) Oil markets recorded moderate losses following reports suggesting possible progress toward peace in the ongoing conflict involving Iran, according to reports.

Brent crude futures declined by around 1% to approximately $107 as of 08:00 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped by about 2% to $109.

Although prices initially opened the week on an upward trend, they later reversed course amid emerging discussions about a potential ceasefire between the US and Iran.

According to reports, the US, Iran, and regional mediators are engaged in urgent negotiations over a proposed 45-day ceasefire that could pave the way for a longer-term resolution to the conflict. However, sources indicated that reaching even a limited agreement within the next 48 hours remains unlikely.

MENAFN06042026000045017640ID1110946759



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search