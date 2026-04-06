Engineer Laid Off From Oracle Turns Uber Driver Without Panicking, Earns Praise For 'Smart Move'

MENAFN - Live Mint) The 6 am layoff emails from Oracle l eft thousands of employees off guard on March 31, with several turning to social media to vent their anxiety and emotional distress. Amid this, a former employee from Bengaluru caught the attention of users for his decision to move back to his hometown to curb his spending.

The laid-off employee chose to return to Bhubaneswar, Odisha, and use his driving skills to earn a living. The story, shared by X user Nayak Satya, highlighted how he avoided panic, handled the situation calmly, and decided to work with Uber until he finds an alternative.

According to the post, the engineer had invested in several fixed deposits, including postal schemes with two joint accounts worth ₹15 lakh each - one with his parents and another with his wife - along with a smaller account for his child. These generate nearly ₹28,000 in monthly interest. In addition, fixed deposits in various Indian banks worth around ₹30 lakh bring in another ₹15,000 each month.

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With a passive income of over ₹40,000, he chose not to remain idle while planning his next step. Instead, he began driving for Uber in his hometown. The decision was not due to financial pressure, but rather a way to stay active and earn on his own terms, with full flexibility.

He is also considering starting a small venture with support from his family.

Satya described it as "pure old school vibes," noting his friend avoided financial trends and focused on steady saving habits.

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"He is now living at his own home with his parents. He knows how to drive, so he immediately started working as an Uber driver at his own convenience, earning good. He has no EMIs and no loans for any metro city flat. At the same time, he is calmly planning to start a small business with the help of his parents. He never followed influencers, never did SIPs, and avoided all the modern financial hype. Pure old-school vibes, steady process, and discipline," the post read.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote,“That's a solid approach. Old-school planning really pays off, no stress, just smart moves and family support. Respect to your friend for handling it so calmly.”

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Another commented, "This is how calm thinking, planned, risk-free investments, and a contented lifestyle can help in overcoming the unexpected problems in life."

"Every individual should have a backup plan for emergency That's all that matters in today's fast-paced world," a third added.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)