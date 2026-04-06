David Vangorden:“Rancho Cucamonga City Council Should Represent Every Worker, Every Resident Not Just Selected Groups”

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"David VanGorden is the candidate for Rancho Cucamonga City Council District 2 the seat currently held by the incumbent Kristine Scott"David VanGorden who is candidate for Rancho Cucamonga City Council District 2 the seat currently held by the incumbent Kristine Scott believes that City Council should represent the interests of all residents not certain categories.

As the race for Rancho Cucamonga City Council District 2 continues, candidate David VanGorden is addressing a growing theme residents may hear more frequently in the months ahead - the idea of protecting specific categories of workers.

The District 2 seat is currently held by the incumbent Kristine Scott.

VanGorden says that while advocacy groups play an important role, the responsibility of a City Councilmember is different.

“Between now and Election Day, you're likely going to hear a lot about protecting certain groups of workers,” said VanGorden.“That's okay - that's what unions and advocacy organizations are designed to do.”

VanGorden emphasized that his role - if elected - would not be to represent one group over another, but to represent the entire community.

“I'm not running to represent a category. I'm running to represent all workers, all residents, and all small business owners in Rancho Cucamonga.”

A Broader Responsibility

VanGorden pointed out that city-level decisions impact everyone - from employees and families to small business owners and retirees.

“Every decision made at City Hall affects the whole ecosystem - the person working a job, the business providing that job, and the family trying to build a future here.”

He noted that focusing policy through a narrow lens can unintentionally create imbalance.

“When you prioritize one group without considering the full picture, you risk creating unintended consequences for others in the community.”

Common-Sense Representation

VanGorden says his campaign is built on a simple principle:

City Council should listen to everyone - not just the loudest voices.

“Residents aren't disengaged - they just want to be heard. My job is to listen, ask questions, and make sure decisions reflect the needs of the entire city.”

Keeping the Focus Local

VanGorden also stressed that Rancho Cucamonga's strength comes from balance - strong neighborhoods, responsible development, and a healthy business environment.

“We need policies that make sense for Rancho Cucamonga - not ideas imported without understanding how they affect our local businesses, our neighborhoods, and our long-term future.”

Contact David VanGorden Here

David VanGorden is a candidate for Rancho Cucamonga City Council, District 2His campaign is focused on transparency, fiscal responsibility, public safety, and ensuring that growth is supported by infrastructure.

He believes residents deserve clear information, common-sense leadership, and a City Council that listens before making decisions.