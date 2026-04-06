Verrica Pharmaceuticals To Participate In The 25Th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, April 13-16, 2026
Event details:
Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026
Time: 3:00pm ET
Location: Virtual
Participants may access a live webcast of the event by clicking the link here.
The webcast can also be accessed in the Investors/Presentations & Events section of the Verrica website at . A replay of the webcast will be posted shortly after the presentation and will be available for 90 days following the event.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Verrica is a therapeutics company developing and commercializing medications for the treatment of dermatological diseases, including skin cancer. Verrica's product YCANTH® (VP-102) (cantharidin), is the first and only healthcare professional-administered treatment approved by the FDA to treat adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately 6 million people in the United States, primarily children. YCANTH® (VP-102) is also in development to treat common warts, the largest remaining unmet need in medical dermatology. Verrica has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize VP-315 (ruxotemitide, formerly known as LTX-315 and VP-LTX-315) for non-melanoma skin cancers including basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. For more information, visit .
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Investors:
John J Kirby
Interim Chief Financial Officer
...
Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisors
...
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