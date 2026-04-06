KIPRUN OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES IN THE U.S. MARKET

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The French Performance Running Brand Expands to the U.S. Through Speciality Run Retailers, Bringing World Champion-Tested Innovation to a Broader Audience

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KIPRUN, the performance running brand born within Decathlon and trusted by elite athletes across the world, officially launches in the United States today. Built on a mission to democratize high performance running, KIPRUN introduces three hero footwear models to the U.S. market: the KIPRIDE MAX, KIPSTORM ELITE, and KIPSUMMIT MAX. Across the three KIPRUN collections, the brand delivers cutting edge foam technologies, advanced geometries, and race proven design for road and trail runners at competitive price points.

Inspired by the electrifying cheers of the 2007 New York City Marathon crowd, KIPRUN was born from the rallying cry,“KEEP RUNNING!” Those words, echoing across 26.2 miles, became both the brand's name and its purpose: to support everyone to keep running so they can explore their potential and grow. Through close collaboration with world-class road and trail athletes, the brand develops higher performance solutions to run for life through footwear and apparel. Combining innovation, durability, and fair pricing to empower runners of every level.

“The U.S. has one of the most vibrant and diverse running communities in the world,” said Julien Vancauwenberge, Chief Marketing Officer at KIPRUN.“From road racing to trail running and everything in between, runners here are constantly pushing boundaries. We're excited to introduce KIPRUN to this market with footwear designed to support every stage of the running journey.”

Beginning today, April 6, 2026, KIPRUN footwear will be available online at decathlon/collections/kiprun-shoes, select specialty run retailers nationwide, such as Running Warehouse, Heartbreak and Run Moore.

MEET THE HERO MODELS

KIPRIDE MAX

Max Cushion. Everyday Comfort. Long-Run Confidence.

Price: MSRP $160 USD

Weight: 9.6 oz in Men's US9 / 8 oz in Women's US7

Stack: 6mm Drop in Men's and Women's model (42mm/36mm)

Designed for recovery miles and daily training, the KIPRIDE Max delivers a great energy return with its plush, protective ride without sacrificing durability.

Key Features:



SOFTECH+ Oversized Midsole: Ultrasoft, high rebound compound engineered to enhance energy return while maintaining long-term cushioning integrity. Made with a EVA/PEBA/OBC blend

High-Stack Geometry (42mm/36mm): Maximizes underfoot protection for long runs

360 Collar and Tongue Construction: Wrap around comfort for a secure, pressure free fit

Warp-Knit Engineered Mesh Upper: Breathable and adaptive for daily mileage Foamy Insole Construction: Amplifies step-in softness and cushioning perception with its 5mm insock and 2mm strobel SCF M-TPU

KIPSTORM ELITE

Race-Day Propulsion Meets Long-Distance Efficiency.

Price: MSRP $250

Weight: 7.6 oz in Men's US9 / 6.5 oz in Women's US7

Stack: 5mm Drop in Men's (39mm/34mm)

Built for training and racing from half marathon to marathon distances, the KIPSTORM Elite blends high energy return with featherweight comfort and deep cushioning.

Key Features:



Dual Density Construction: A-TPU Cupsole Carrier for lightweight stability and durability, encapsulated PEBA insert engineered for maximum energy return and propulsion

FASTECH+ Dual-Density A-TPU/PEBA Capsule: Balanced cushioning and dynamism for race efficiency

Sockfit Tongueless Knit Upper: Reduces lace pressure while delivering precise lockdown Optimized Rocker Geometry: Promotes smooth transitions and efficient toe-off

KIPSUMMIT MAX

Trail Protection Meets Ultra Comfort.

Price: MSRP $150

Weight: 9.5 oz in Men's US9 / 8.2 oz in Women's US7

Stack: 6mm Drop in Men's / 4mm Lugs

Designed for ultra-distance trail efforts and rugged terrain, the KIPSUMMIT Max delivers cushioning, grip, and long-haul stability for a comfortable ride.

Key Features:



FASTECH+ A-TPU: Supercritical foaming enhances cushioning, dynamism, and lightweight performance

Foamed Collar, Tongue and Upper: Engineered to envelop the foot for long-distance comfort

Vibram Megagrip Outsole with 4mm Lugs: Reliable traction across varied terrain Extended Distance Design: Optimized for efforts from 25 miles to 100 miles

KIPRUN's U.S. launch represents more than market expansion, it reinforces the brand's founding belief that performance innovation should be accessible to every runner. From daily training to race day, each model is designed to support runner's journeys.

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About KIPRUN:

KIPRUN is Decathlon's expert running and trail brand, launched in 2008 and present in 70 countries. At KIPRUN, we believe that in running, as in life, the journey matters more than the destination. We exist to support everyone to keep running so they can explore their potential and grow. We do this by democratizing high-performance solutions to run for life. Collaborating closely with world-class athletes, we create products and services, such as the PACER app, that are high-performance, fairly priced, durable, and built to move and evolve in harmony with everyday runners. That's how we stand by runners - to keep them running, growing, and living more fully through every run.

About Decathlon:

A global multi-specialist sports brand catering for everyone from beginners to top athletes, Decathlon is an innovative manufacturer of sporting goods for all skill levels. With 101,000 teammates, 1,400 product engineers, 18 design centers, and 1,750 stores worldwide, Decathlon and its teams have been working ever since 1976 to fulfill an ongoing vision: Bring people together through sports to make wellbeing accessible for all.

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