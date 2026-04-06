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Geron To Participate In The 25Th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference


2026-04-06 08:01:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to change lives by changing the course of blood cancer, today announced that members of the management team are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, April 13, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live and archived audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the Investors & Media section of Geron's website at .

About Geron
Geron is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to change lives by changing the course of blood cancer. Our first-in-class telomerase inhibitor RYTELO® (imetelstat) is approved in the United States and the European Union for the treatment of certain adult patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes with transfusion dependent anemia. We are also conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of imetelstat in JAK-inhibitor relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis, as well as studies in other hematologic malignancies. Inhibiting telomerase activity, which is increased in malignant stem and progenitor cells in the bone marrow, aims to potentially reduce proliferation and induce death of malignant cells. To learn more, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investors and Media
Dawn Schottlandt
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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