Geron To Participate In The 25Th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
A live and archived audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the Investors & Media section of Geron's website at .
About Geron
Geron is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to change lives by changing the course of blood cancer. Our first-in-class telomerase inhibitor RYTELO® (imetelstat) is approved in the United States and the European Union for the treatment of certain adult patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes with transfusion dependent anemia. We are also conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of imetelstat in JAK-inhibitor relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis, as well as studies in other hematologic malignancies. Inhibiting telomerase activity, which is increased in malignant stem and progenitor cells in the bone marrow, aims to potentially reduce proliferation and induce death of malignant cells. To learn more, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.
Investors and Media
Dawn Schottlandt
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
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