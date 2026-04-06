Commerce Announces Winners Of APAC Region Customer And Partner Awards Honoring Exceptional Contributions And Results In Ecommerce
AUSTIN, Texas and SYDNEY, Australia, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC), an open, intelligent ecosystem of technology solutions and the parent company of leading ecommerce platform BigCommerce and data feed optimization leader Feedonomics, today announced the winners of its 2026 APAC Customer and Partner Awards. The awards programs recognize the most innovative and inspiring customers and partners doing big things on the BigCommerce and Feedonomics platforms.
“We're proud to recognise the outstanding achievements of our customers and partners across APAC, who continue to push the boundaries of innovation and deliver meaningful business results,” said Shannon Ingrey, vice president and general manager of APAC at Commerce.“Their forward-thinking approaches and commitment to modernising commerce are helping brands navigate complexity, scale with confidence and succeed in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.”
2026 Commerce Customer Award Winners
Growth Champion Awards: Celebrates customers demonstrating exceptional Commerce-driven growth, delivering measurable year-over-year gains through transactions, channel expansion, or data-led performance.
BigCommerce
- Winner: Atlantic Pet Products Finalists:
- AS Colour Blue Bottle Marine Buffalo Sports
Feedonomics
- Winner: Stack Commerce Finalist: Online Workwear
Innovation in Digital Experience Award: Celebrates brands harnessing AI, automation, or composable tech to transform digital experiences to push the industry forward through bold experimentation.
BigCommerce
- Winner: Aquila Finalists:
- Mud Australia Pet Chemist
Feedonomics
- Winner: Qantas Loyalty
Connected Commerce Award: Celebrates customers unifying multiple components of the Commerce stack to create connected experiences that deliver measurable outcomes through seamless, integrated solutions.
- Winner: Videopro
Emerging Innovator Award: Recognizes customers and partners achieving fast market lift post-launch.
BigCommerce
- Winner: Laser Clinics Group Finalist: WaterCo
Feedonomics
- Winner: Blue Bottle Marine
B2B Excellence Award: Recognizing leaders in B2B ecommerce who are redefining what's possible through innovation, operational excellence, and exceptional buyer experiences.
- Winner: WaterCo Finalists:
- Glen Dimplex Australia Erskine Dental
2026 Commerce Partner Winners
Partner of the Year: Granted to a partner with superior user experience, outstanding customer reviews, high joint customer count and successful co-marketing activities.
BigCommerce Agency Partner
- Winner: Web Force 5
BigCommerce Tech Partner
- Winner: PayPal
Feedonomics Agency Partner
- Winner: Tryzens
Innovation in Digital Experience Award: Celebrates an agency using AI, composability, or creative solutions to elevate merchant experiences and advance modern commerce through innovative, strategic execution.
BigCommerce Agency Partner
- Winner: Matter Design & Digital with customer Giga-Byte Technology Finalist: Nagarro with customer Coco Republic
Innovation in Digital Experience Award: Celebrates a partner delivering new or enhanced integrations that solve key merchant needs and strengthen the Commerce ecosystem through purposeful innovation.
BigCommerce Tech Partner
- Winner: MyIntegrator with customer Healius Finalists:
- Dotdigital MyIntegrator with customer Your Discount Chemist MyIntegrator with customer Howard Storage World
Connected Commerce Award: Celebrates customers unifying multiple components of the Commerce stack to create connected experiences that deliver measurable outcomes through seamless, integrated solutions.
Agency Partner
- Winner: Aligent with customer Laser Clinics Group Finalist: Web Force 5
B2B Excellence Award: Celebrating partners addressing the complex challenges of B2B merchants through strategic use of price lists, customer groups, and open APIs to elevate the buying experience.
BigCommerce Agency Partner
- Winner: Web Force 5 with customer Mechtric Finalists:
- Kobe Creations with customer Pacific Automation Kobe Creations with customer Winslow Education
B2B Excellence Award: Recognizing tech partners using Commerce's open APIs to help merchants build B2B storefronts that set new standards and expand what's possible in ecommerce.
BigCommerce Tech Partner
- Winner: MYOB Acumatica Finalists:
- MyIntegrator with customer RV Supplies Dotdigital with customer Toolkit Depot
Proven Delivery Award: Awarded to a partner with 2+ years in the BigCommerce Program that demonstrates an ability to launch client sites on time, on budget, in a way that delights customers and leads to desired business outcomes.
- Winner: Kobe Creations Finalist: Aligent
Commerce Champion Award: Spotlights partners elevating the Commerce story through advocacy, thought leadership, storytelling, and innovative GTM ideas that drive net-new customers and deepen ecosystem growth.
BigCommerce Agency Partner
- Winner: ItWorks Finalists:
- Kobe Creations /MyIntegrator Nagarro
BigCommerce Tech Partner
- Winner: Stripe Finalists:
- Klaviyo PayPal
Customer Success Award: Recognizes excellence in driving customer success and long-term retention through proactive partnership, strategic guidance, and support beyond launch.
- Winner: Nagarro with customer Coco Republic Finalists:
- Moustache Republic with customer Tool Kit Depot Web Force 5 with customer Toby's Estate
To join the BigCommerce and Feedonomics ecosystem of agency and technology partners, click here.
About Commerce
Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC) empowers businesses to innovate, grow, and thrive by providing an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem. As the parent company of BigCommerce, Feedonomics, and Makeswift, Commerce connects the tools and systems that power growth, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, deliver seamless and personalized experiences across every channel, and adapt swiftly to an ever-changing market. Trusted by leading businesses like Coldwater Creek, Cole Haan, Dell, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., Mizuno, Pacsun, Perry Ellis, Skechers, SportsShoes and Uplift Desk, Commerce delivers the storefront control, optimized data, and AI-ready tools businesses need to grow, serve diverse buyers, and operate with confidence in an increasingly intelligent, multi-surface world. For more information, visit commerce or follow us on X and LinkedIn.
BigCommerce®, the Commerce logo, and other brands are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owner.
Media Contact:
Brad Hem
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