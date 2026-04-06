CM Mamata Questions PM Modi's Silence Over Pak Minister's Kolkata Threat

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 6 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of maintaining a deliberate silence at his election campaign rally in Cooch Behar district on Sunday regarding the threat issued by Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who said that Pakistan would retaliate with a strike on Kolkata if India tried to stage any false-flag operation against Pakistan in the future.

“How could a Pakistani minister speak about targeting Kolkata? Why did the Prime Minister not say anything about this when he came here on Sunday? Why couldn't he say that strict action would be taken against this? Why was he silent? Why hasn't action been taken against Pakistan?

"Who made their Pakistan minister say such things? We demand an investigation in the matter. If they talk about attacking Kolkata, we won't accept it,” the Chief Minister said at an election campaign rally in Nadia district on Monday, ahead of the two-phase Assembly polls in the state later this month.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister also cautioned that on the counting day on May 4, Trinamool Congress workers should not be misled by false rumours in the early hours of counting, suggesting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates are ahead in the majority of the Assembly constituencies in West Bengal.

“In the morning hours, they would like to project as if their candidates are winning in most of the constituencies. But do not get disheartened by that. Watch till the end. We will finally win. Do not leave the counting centres till the counting is over,” the Chief Minister said.

The Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), Praveen Kumar, became the Centre of the Chief Minister's attack during her speech.

"The Director General of the BSF said that women will also be frisked. That will not be allowed. First, cast your votes. Vote first. Then do whatever you want. If any electronic voting machine malfunctions, insist that the malfunctioning machine is replaced rather than repaired,” the Chief Minister said.

She also gave a call to women to come out on the streets with whatever they have at home and resist any attempt to prevent genuine voters from reaching the polling stations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister also said that she had definite proof that money and narcotics are being brought into West Bengal from other states ahead of the Assembly polls.“We have all the evidence. We will release the videos at the right time,” said CM Mamata Banerjee.