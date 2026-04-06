BJP Leaders File Nominations Across Tamil Nadu On Final Day

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 6 (IANS) Senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed their nomination papers across Tamil Nadu on Monday, the final day of the process for the upcoming Assembly elections. Union Minister L. Murugan filed his nomination from Avinashi, accompanied by fellow Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy.

In another significant development, former Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan submitted her nomination papers in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal, signalling strong backing from the party's central leadership.

In Coimbatore North, BJP legislator Vanathi Srinivasan filed her nomination amid a show of support from Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai.

Their presence underscored the party's focus on retaining key urban constituencies.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran filed his nomination from Sattur, with Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in attendance. The coordinated participation of national leaders in multiple constituencies highlighted the BJP's intent to project organisational strength and electoral seriousness in the state.

Other prominent candidates who filed nominations included M.R. Gandhi from Nagercoil, S. Vijayadharani from Vilavancode, and Raama Sreenivasan from Madurai South.

Each filing event witnessed the presence of senior leaders and party cadres, turning them into mini political gatherings.

Party functionaries noted that the strong presence of Union ministers and senior leaders, especially in the southern and western regions, reflects the BJP's intensified push to expand its footprint in Tamil Nadu, a state where it has traditionally faced stiff competition. Meanwhile, DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth filed her nomination from Vridhachalam.

Expressing confidence in the alliance's prospects, she said the coordinated efforts and visible unity among partners would translate into a strong electoral performance.

With nominations now closed, political activity is expected to shift into high gear as parties intensify campaigning ahead of polling, with alliances banking on both local leadership and national figures to sway voters.