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UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon Face Risk
(MENAFN) The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) expressed serious concern on Sunday regarding the persistent exchanges of fire between Israeli troops and Hezbollah forces near its deployed positions. The mission cautioned that these confrontations pose a direct threat to the safety of peacekeepers operating in the area.
UNIFIL spokesperson Kandice Ardiel stated that the mission has “continually expressed concern about Hizbullah fighters and Israeli soldiers firing projectiles and bullets at or near our positions.” She emphasized that such clashes have already caused fatalities and injuries among personnel tasked with maintaining peace.
Ardiel further highlighted that both factions have launched attacks from locations close to UN positions, which “could potentially draw return fire.” She underscored the risk of armed actors being present near the areas where peacekeepers live and carry out their duties, amplifying the potential for accidental harm.
“These activities put peacekeepers in danger,” Ardiel said, reminding all involved parties of their responsibility to protect UN staff and uphold the inviolability of UN premises at all times.
The mission urged all parties to “put down their weapons and work seriously toward a ceasefire,” stressing that “there is no military solution to this conflict.”
UNIFIL warned that continued hostilities will only result in further casualties and destruction, calling for immediate efforts to prevent escalation.
UNIFIL spokesperson Kandice Ardiel stated that the mission has “continually expressed concern about Hizbullah fighters and Israeli soldiers firing projectiles and bullets at or near our positions.” She emphasized that such clashes have already caused fatalities and injuries among personnel tasked with maintaining peace.
Ardiel further highlighted that both factions have launched attacks from locations close to UN positions, which “could potentially draw return fire.” She underscored the risk of armed actors being present near the areas where peacekeepers live and carry out their duties, amplifying the potential for accidental harm.
“These activities put peacekeepers in danger,” Ardiel said, reminding all involved parties of their responsibility to protect UN staff and uphold the inviolability of UN premises at all times.
The mission urged all parties to “put down their weapons and work seriously toward a ceasefire,” stressing that “there is no military solution to this conflict.”
UNIFIL warned that continued hostilities will only result in further casualties and destruction, calling for immediate efforts to prevent escalation.
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