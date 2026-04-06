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China, Russia Call for Balanced Approach on Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, concurred in a telephone conversation on Sunday to "uphold fairness on matters of principle and adopt an objective and balanced approach" as permanent members of the UN Security Council, while addressing the upcoming vote on a draft resolution concerning the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Wang emphasized that Moscow and Beijing should also "strive to gain greater understanding and support from the international community," according to a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry.
Earlier this week, Bahrain presented a draft resolution to the UN Security Council regarding Iran’s de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping. The vote is anticipated next week. On Thursday, Wang urged the council to avoid backing "unauthorized" military interventions in the Middle East, cautioning that ongoing conflict could result in "endless trouble."
The strait, which links Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, and Iran to global markets, facilitates approximately 25% of worldwide oil trade, nearly 20% of liquefied natural gas trade, and close to 30% of fertilizer trade.
About 45% of China’s oil imports and 20% of its LNG imports pass through the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.
Wang stated that the "fundamental solution" to resolve navigation challenges in the Strait of Hormuz is to "achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible."
Wang emphasized that Moscow and Beijing should also "strive to gain greater understanding and support from the international community," according to a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry.
Earlier this week, Bahrain presented a draft resolution to the UN Security Council regarding Iran’s de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping. The vote is anticipated next week. On Thursday, Wang urged the council to avoid backing "unauthorized" military interventions in the Middle East, cautioning that ongoing conflict could result in "endless trouble."
The strait, which links Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, and Iran to global markets, facilitates approximately 25% of worldwide oil trade, nearly 20% of liquefied natural gas trade, and close to 30% of fertilizer trade.
About 45% of China’s oil imports and 20% of its LNG imports pass through the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.
Wang stated that the "fundamental solution" to resolve navigation challenges in the Strait of Hormuz is to "achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible."
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