Government E-Marketplace Hits Rs 18 Lakh Crore GMV Mark, Mses Account For 68 Pc

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has recorded a cumulative Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of Rs 18.4 lakh crore, including Rs 5 lakh crore transacted in the financial year 2025–26, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Monday.

Moreover, Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) accounted for 68 per cent of total orders placed on the platform during the year and 47.1 per cent of the total GMV.

More than 11 lakh MSEs are registered on GeM and received over 51 lakh orders cumulatively in FY26, a growth exceeding 20 per cent over the previous year, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, women-led enterprises, SC/ST businesses and startups each recorded strong growth, with startups registering the highest year-on-year increase at 36 per cent, it said. Over 2.1 lakh women-led MSEs received orders exceeding Rs 28,000 crore, up approximately 28 per cent.

Similarly, the SC/ST MSEs recorded a jump of 28 per cent, receiving orders valued at over Rs 6,000 crore.

GeM Chief Executive Officer Mihir Kumar said at a press briefing that the milestone reflected the confidence of buyers, sellers and institutions in a technology-driven procurement ecosystem.

"Crossing a cumulative GMV of Rs 18.4 lakh crore reflects the confidence of buyers, sellers and institutions in a transparent and technology-driven procurement ecosystem," said Kumar.

GeM operates ML-based catalogue validation and pre-sanity checks to reduce listing errors, alongside real-time transaction monitoring for anomaly detection.

The platform uses analytical tools to flag abnormal pricing, suspected collusive bidding, technical rejection anomalies and potential buyer-seller collusion. Bid Health Scores are used to support procurement decision-making.

Following adoption by central ministries, departments and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), the platform is registering growing uptake from state governments and Union Territories.

The ministry further stated that state procurement on GeM grew 38.3 per cent in FY 2025–26, reflecting wider penetration of the platform beyond the central government.

The platform -- which serves as the government's primary digital public procurement system -- has grown to connect buyers across central ministries, state governments and public sector enterprises with sellers nationwide.