Union Minister Sonowal Accuses Cong Of Making 'Baseless' Allegations Against Assam CM

MENAFN - IANS) Dibrugarh, April 6 (IANS) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, terming its allegations of foreign links and assets, against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family as“baseless” and a reflection of the party's“frustration,” while expressing confidence that the BJP would emerge victorious in the state.

Speaking to IANS in Dibrugarh, Sonowal also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, recalling his role as a founding leader of the BJP and crediting the party's ideological foundation for its growth.

“Today, I pay my tribute to our great leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was a founding leader of the BJP. It is because of the principles and philosophy of this party that it has been able to grow and serve the nation,” Sonowal said.

Commenting on the political atmosphere in Assam, the Union Minister expressed strong confidence in the BJP's prospects, while noting that the electoral process is still underway.

“It is clear that victory will be achieved in Assam. Now is not the time. The formalities for voting and counting are still pending in the election process,” he said.

Taking aim at the Congress over recent allegations made by its leaders, including Pawan Khera, Sonowal dismissed the claims regarding the Chief Minister's family as unfounded.

“This is baseless, this is the dirtiest politics of Congress. This is the demonstration of their frustration. They know they are losing ground,” he told IANS.

The remarks come amid a war of words between the BJP and the Congress in Assam, with Opposition leaders raising questions about alleged foreign links and assets of the Chief Minister's family, which have been strongly denied by Sarma and his wife.

Reacting to statements made by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, Sonowal struck a stern note on national security, saying,“Pakistan is our enemy. We will not tolerate this at any cost.”

The Union Minister's comments signal an intensifying political battle in Assam, with both sides trading sharp accusations ahead of crucial electoral developments, even as the BJP leadership projects confidence of retaining its stronghold in the state.