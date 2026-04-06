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Storm Dave Leaves Tens of Thousands Without Power in Sweden, Norway
(MENAFN) Storm Dave has caused widespread power outages in southern and western Sweden, leaving over 30,000 households without electricity, according to reports.
Local sources told broadcasters that strong winds have delayed repair efforts, leaving many homes still without power on Monday morning. The storm also significantly disrupted traffic, with the Swedish Transport Administration describing conditions as “a very stressful situation” over the weekend and overnight.
Southern Norway was also affected, with more than 2,000 households without electricity early Monday and numerous train and flight cancellations reported on Sunday.
Local sources told broadcasters that strong winds have delayed repair efforts, leaving many homes still without power on Monday morning. The storm also significantly disrupted traffic, with the Swedish Transport Administration describing conditions as “a very stressful situation” over the weekend and overnight.
Southern Norway was also affected, with more than 2,000 households without electricity early Monday and numerous train and flight cancellations reported on Sunday.
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