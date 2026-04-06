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South Korea Starts Annual Multi-Agency Defense Exercises

South Korea Starts Annual Multi-Agency Defense Exercises


2026-04-06 07:40:04
(MENAFN) On Monday, the South Korean armed forces initiated their yearly defense exercises, working closely with government bodies, law enforcement, and firefighting units to strengthen a coordinated national defense framework.

The initial stage of the extensive Hwarang defense drills commenced with a five-day session in the southeastern areas of Daegu and North Gyeongsang province, according to a news agency, which cited information from the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul.

These maneuvers are scheduled to proceed through November, extending to other parts of the country.

This year’s program emphasizes preparing for a variety of emergency situations, including “drone attacks against energy facilities and other key national infrastructure.”

Established in 1977, the Hwarang exercises aim to evaluate the combined defense readiness of involved agencies, integrating region-specific contingency plans to address local operational needs.

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