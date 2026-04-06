Papa Johns Canada Introduces Spinach Alfredo Chicken Tomato Pizza

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Now available nationwide, with a limited-time offer from April 6 through May 24

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Johns Canada is bringing the Spinach Alfredo Chicken Tomato Pizza to participating locations across the country, offering a different take from the traditional tomato-based order.

Made on Papa Johns' fresh, never frozen dough, the pizza brings together a new mix of familiar favourites: a creamy spinach Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, and fresh-cut Roma tomatoes.

The result is a rich, satisfying pizza that delivers flavours customers already know and enjoy.

“People love this pizza because it hits that balance of comfort and flavour,” said Michael Prentice, Senior Franchise Growth Director at Papa Johns Canada.“The creamy Alfredo, the chicken, the freshness from the tomatoes. It all works together in a way that feels a little different from the usual order, and we're excited to bring it forward and give it its moment on the menu.”

The Spinach Alfredo Chicken Tomato Pizza is $18.99 and available for a limited-time from April 6 through May 24 for carryout and delivery across Canada.

About Papa Johns

Papa John's International, Inc. (Nasdaq: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 6,000 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

Media:

Michelle Philippe

Communications Manager, Brand PR & Campaigns

Papa John's International

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at