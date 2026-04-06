DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP. APPOINTS FORMER DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY CFO, JOHN G. VONGLIS AS STRATEGIC ADVISOR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, BC, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing critical mineral opportunities from the deep ocean, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Vonglis as a Strategic Advisor to the Company.

John is an experienced government, military, defense, and business professional, having served leadership tenures across a variety of public and private sector offices. He serves also as Chairman of the Strategic Advisory Board and Executive Director of Global Government Affairs for NANO Nuclear Energy Inc., where he advises on growth, governance, and strategy at both the domestic and international levels. John has also held similar senior roles with leading institutions including The Rockefeller Foundation, GAMCO Investors, Inc., K2 Capital, and Cross Range Capital LLC.

Previously, Mr. Vonglis served as the Senate confirmed Chief Financial Officer of the U.S. Department of Energy, as well DOE's Chief Risk Officer. Additionally, he was appointed by the President as acting Director of ARPA-E. His public service includes senior leadership roles at the Department of Defense, culminating as acting Assistant Air Force Secretary (CFO). A retired U.S. Army Reserve Colonel with 34 years of experience in special operations, John has served in the Administrations of Presidents Bush, Obama, and Trump.

In his role as Strategic Advisor, Mr. Vonglis will work closely with the Company's leadership to support strategic positioning, government and stakeholder engagement, and long-term corporate development as Deep Sea Minerals advances its critical minerals initiatives.

“We are privileged to welcome John as a strategic advisor to Deep Sea Minerals Corp.,” said James Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer of Deep Sea Minerals Corp.“His distinguished career across the highest levels of government, defense, and energy policy brings a rare combination of strategic, financial, and geopolitical insight. As the global competition for critical minerals intensifies, his perspective will be invaluable in guiding the Company's long-term strategy, positioning and engagement with key stakeholders.”

Mr. Vonglis' appointment is purely advisory in nature, and he will not assume any role as an officer or director of the Company.

Pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and subject to regulatory approval, the Company has granted 75,000 stock options (the“ Options”) to Mr. Vonglis in connection with his appointment as Strategic Advisor to the Company. Each option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a“ Share”) at an exercise price equal to the market price of the Shares on the date of grant, for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant, provided that Mr. Vonglis continues to provide services to the Company.

ABOUT DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. is a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on evaluating opportunities to support the future supply of critical minerals through the acquisition, exploration, and development of deep-sea mineral assets.

The Company's strategy is centered on identifying jurisdictions and geological settings with potential exposure to polymetallic nodule systems, which are recognized for containing combinations of metals that may be relevant to defense, industrial manufacturing, clean energy infrastructure, advanced electronics, and artificial intelligence-related supply chains. These seabed resources represent a largely undeveloped component of the global mineral supply base and are the subject of increasing policy, scientific, and regulatory attention worldwide.

As part of this process, the Company has commenced early-stage engagement with selected governments and regulatory bodies in the Pacific Ocean region to assess potential pathways for future exploration initiatives, subject to applicable international, national, and environmental frameworks.

For further information, please see the Company's website:

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ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“James A. Deckelman”

James A. Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

James A. Deckelman

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 1-281-467-1279

Email: ...

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to Company's plans, objectives and strategies, expected benefits of subsea mineral exploration and development, and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.