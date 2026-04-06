Physical Access Control System Market CAGR To Be At 11.2% From 2026 To 2030 $18 Billion Industry Revenue By 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Physical Access Control System market to surpass $18 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Electrical And Electronics Components market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $122 billion by 2030, with Physical Access Control System to represent around 15% of the parent market. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,611 billion by 2030, the Physical Access Control System market is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Physical Access Control System Market In 2030

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the physical access control system market in 2030, valued at $7.1 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4.1 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing investments in smart building infrastructure, rising adoption of advanced security technologies in commercial and residential sectors, growing government initiatives for public safety and critical infrastructure protection, expansion of large-scale industrial and commercial facilities, and rising awareness of cybersecurity-integrated physical access solutions across countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Physical Access Control System Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the physical access control system market in 2030, valued at $6.2 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3.7 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of advanced security and biometric systems in commercial and government facilities, growing integration of access control with IoT and smart building technologies, rising demand for cybersecurity-compliant physical security solutions, expansion of corporate and industrial infrastructures, and supportive government regulations and initiatives promoting public safety and critical infrastructure protection across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Physical Access Control System Market In 2030?

The physical access control system market is segmented by component into hardware, software, and services. The hardware market will be the largest segment of the physical access control system market segmented by component, accounting for 55% or $10 billion of the total in 2030. The hardware market will be supported by the increasing demand for biometric and RFID-based access solutions, rising deployment of smart locks and door controllers in commercial and industrial facilities, growing investments in critical infrastructure security, expansion of enterprise and government buildings, and continuous technological advancements enhancing reliability, scalability, and integration with IoT and smart building systems within the broader security and safety industry.

The physical access control system market is segmented by technology into keypads-based PACs, card-based PACs, and biometric PACs.

The physical access control system market is segmented by end user into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, manufacturing, services, communication and media, retail and other corporate, transportation and utilities, and other end users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Physical Access Control System Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the physical access control system market leading up to 2030 is 11%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Physical Access Control System Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global physical access control system market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape enterprise security protocols, regulatory compliance frameworks, technological adoption, and operational management practices across global commercial, industrial, and government ecosystems.

Increase In Investments In Research & Development (R&D) Activities By Manufacturers - The increase in investments in research & development (R&D) activities by manufacturers is expected to become a key growth driver for the physical access control system market by 2030. Increasing investments in research and development (R&D) by manufacturers are driving innovation in the Physical Access Control System (PACS) market. Through R&D, companies are developing advanced solutions such as biometric authentication, cloud-based access management, and AI-enabled surveillance integration, which enhance security and operational efficiency. These innovations help organizations address evolving security threats and regulatory requirements. Additionally, continuous technological improvements make PACS solutions more scalable and cost-effective, encouraging adoption across commercial, industrial, and government sectors. As a result, the increase in investments in research & development (R&D) activities by manufacturers is anticipated to contribute to 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Sales Of Semiconductor Products Creating Traction For PACS - The increasing sales of semiconductor products creating traction for PACS is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the physical access control system market by 2030. Increasing sales of semiconductor products are significantly supporting the growth of the Physical Access Control Systems (PACS) market. Semiconductors are essential components in access control hardware such as biometric scanners, smart card readers, controllers, sensors, and surveillance devices. As semiconductor production expands, manufacturers can develop more advanced, efficient, and compact security solutions. Improved chip technologies also enable faster processing, enhanced connectivity, and better integration with IoT-based security systems. Consequently, the increasing sales of semiconductor products creating traction for PACS are projected to contribute to around 2.5% annual growth in the market.

Surging Need For Privacy In Retail And Corporate Sectors - The surging need for privacy in retail and corporate sectors is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the physical access control system market by 2030. The surging need for privacy in retail and corporate sectors is a key factor driving the adoption of Physical Access Control Systems (PACS). Organizations are increasingly focused on protecting sensitive data, confidential business information, and restricted operational areas from unauthorized access. PACS solutions help manage and monitor employee and visitor entry through technologies such as smart cards, biometrics, and mobile credentials. This enables businesses to strengthen internal security while ensuring compliance with data protection and workplace safety regulations. As privacy concerns continue to grow, companies are investing more in advanced access control systems to safeguard their assets and information. Therefore, the surging need for privacy in retail and corporate sectors is projected to contribute to approximately 2.3% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Physical Access Control System Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the hardware market, the software market, and the services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $7 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising adoption of integrated access control solutions, increasing investments in enterprise and government security infrastructure, growing demand for cloud-based and IoT-enabled systems, advancements in biometric and RFID technologies, and expanding awareness of cybersecurity and physical security convergence, fuelling transformative growth within the broader security and safety industry.

The hardware market is projected to grow by $4 billion, the software market by $2 billion, and the services market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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