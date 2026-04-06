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CAIR Urges Congress to Return, Vote on Ending Iran War
(MENAFN) The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), recognized as the largest Muslim civil rights body in the United States, appealed to Congress on Sunday to reconvene and cast a vote aimed at halting the conflict with Iran. The group strongly criticized Donald Trump for what it described as his "mocking" tone toward Islam, along with his threats to strike civilian infrastructure.
This appeal followed statements made by Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social, where he declared that Tuesday "will be power plant day, and bridge day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran," while urging Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. "Or you'll be living in hell — just watch! Praise be to Allah," he wrote.
CAIR characterized Trump's warnings about targeting civilian facilities as "reckless, dangerous," asserting that they demonstrate an "indifference to human life and contempt for religious beliefs."
The Washington-based organization further noted that the inclusion of "Praise be to Allah" alongside aggressive rhetoric indicates a "willingness to weaponize religious language while simultaneously denigrating Islam."
Additionally, the group called on legislators not to stay in recess while the president "openly promises to commit war crimes," emphasizing that Congress holds a responsibility to reclaim its constitutional role in decisions concerning war and peace.
This appeal followed statements made by Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social, where he declared that Tuesday "will be power plant day, and bridge day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran," while urging Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. "Or you'll be living in hell — just watch! Praise be to Allah," he wrote.
CAIR characterized Trump's warnings about targeting civilian facilities as "reckless, dangerous," asserting that they demonstrate an "indifference to human life and contempt for religious beliefs."
The Washington-based organization further noted that the inclusion of "Praise be to Allah" alongside aggressive rhetoric indicates a "willingness to weaponize religious language while simultaneously denigrating Islam."
Additionally, the group called on legislators not to stay in recess while the president "openly promises to commit war crimes," emphasizing that Congress holds a responsibility to reclaim its constitutional role in decisions concerning war and peace.
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