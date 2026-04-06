Clearcostrecovery Launches Free Addiction Treatment Cost Calculator To Help Families Estimate Rehab Costs Before Calling A Facility

MENAFN - GetNews)



"ClearCostRecovery free addiction treatment cost calculator - estimate inpatient rehab costs with or without insurance coverage."ClearCostRecovery offers a free interactive calculator that estimates addiction treatment costs based on insurance status, carrier, substance type, and program length.

ClearCostRecovery has launched as a free addiction treatment cost transparency resource, offering a first-of-its-kind interactive calculator that allows individuals and families to estimate inpatient rehabilitation costs before making a single phone call to a treatment facility.

The cost of addiction treatment is one of the most cited reasons families delay or avoid seeking help. A common assumption - that rehab is unaffordable - often prevents people from ever picking up the phone. ClearCostRecovery was built specifically to address that barrier by providing clear, personalized cost estimates based on real coverage variables.

The ClearCostRecovery calculator walks users through a short sequence of questions: current insurance status, insurance carrier, plan type, primary substance, and estimated program length. Based on those inputs, the tool generates a personalized cost estimate and routes users to the most appropriate next step.

Users with active insurance coverage - including plans from Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, UnitedHealthcare, Humana, and other major carriers - are connected with treatment verification specialists who can confirm active benefits at no cost. Users without current coverage are guided toward licensed health insurance options that include addiction treatment benefits, including ACA marketplace plans that, under the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act, are required to cover substance use disorder treatment on the same basis as other medical care.

The platform covers all major substance categories including alcohol use disorder, opioid and fentanyl dependence, methamphetamine, cocaine, benzodiazepines, and dual diagnosis conditions involving co-occurring mental health disorders. Cost estimates reflect real variables including detoxification duration by substance, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) requirements, residential program length, and insurance deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums.

ClearCostRecovery operates as a cost transparency and educational resource - not a treatment provider. The platform does not admit patients or recommend specific facilities. Its function is to give families the financial clarity they need to have an informed conversation with an admissions team.

Users who determine they are ready to begin the placement process are referred to InpatientRehabPlacement, a companion national directory of over 15,000 SAMHSA-verified treatment facilities with free placement services and 24/7 admissions support.

The calculator is available free of charge at ClearCostRecovery. Users who prefer to speak with a specialist directly can call (866) 352-6272.

ClearCostRecovery is a free addiction treatment cost transparency resource offering a personalized cost calculator and insurance guidance for individuals and families considering inpatient rehabilitation. The platform covers all major insurance carriers and substance categories and routes users to appropriate treatment or coverage resources based on their individual situation. For users without current coverage, licensed health insurance guidance is available at (866) 454-9577.