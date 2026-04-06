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Qatar Thwarts Iranian Drone, Missile Attack

Qatar Thwarts Iranian Drone, Missile Attack


2026-04-06 07:06:23
(MENAFN) Qatar’s Ministry of Defense reported on Sunday that its forces successfully intercepted drones and two cruise missiles launched from Iran.

“The State of Qatar was subjected today, Sunday, to an attack involving a number of drones and (2) cruise missiles launched from Iran,” the ministry said in a statement. It added that the Qatari Armed Forces “successfully” intercepted all drones and both cruise missiles.

No injuries or damage were reported from the attack.

The incident comes amid escalating regional hostilities since a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran began on February 28, which has killed over 1,340 people, including Iran’s then-supreme leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, while also restricting ship movements through the Strait of Hormuz.

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