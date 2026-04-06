Iran Announces Shootdown Of More Uavs Amid Increased Tensions

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Two U.S. unmanned air vehicles (UAVs) were shot down by the air defense system in Iran, the statement of Iranian media says, Trend reports.

According to information, the Orbiter 4 UAV was shot down in the sky of the Kermanshah Province, located in the west of the country, and the MQ9 UAV was shot down in the sky of the Isfahan Province, located in the center.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The White House cited missile and nuclear threats originating from the Islamic Republic as justification for the attacks. The strikes reportedly killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior officials. In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel and has targeted U.S. facilities across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region's energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have risen significantly. Iran fully controls the Strait of Hormuz and allows passage only to vessels it deems necessary.