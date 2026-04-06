Russians Attack Car With Drone In Zaporizhzhia Region, Two People Injured
“Two people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Polohy district. In Preobrazhenka, an FPV drone struck a GAZ light truck,” the message reads.
The driver and passenger-men aged 42 and 36-were injured. They are receiving all necessary medical assistance.Read also: Russians use“cannon fodder attacks” to hide problems from command, says paratrooper
Earlier reports indicated that the enemy struck the region's power grid 23 times over the past weekend. More than 15,000 customers were left without power.
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