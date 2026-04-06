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Russians Attack Car With Drone In Zaporizhzhia Region, Two People Injured

Russians Attack Car With Drone In Zaporizhzhia Region, Two People Injured


2026-04-06 07:05:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, wrote about this on Telegram.

“Two people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Polohy district. In Preobrazhenka, an FPV drone struck a GAZ light truck,” the message reads.

The driver and passenger-men aged 42 and 36-were injured. They are receiving all necessary medical assistance.

Read also: Russians use“cannon fodder attacks” to hide problems from command, says paratrooper

Earlier reports indicated that the enemy struck the region's power grid 23 times over the past weekend. More than 15,000 customers were left without power.

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UkrinForm

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