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President Of Azerbaijan And Prime Minister Of Georgia Delivered Press Statements
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze made press statements in Tbilisi, AzerNEWS reports.
Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze spoke first.
Following him, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev delivered a statement.
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