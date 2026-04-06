MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) CyberCatch and Speridian Technologies Announce Strategic Reseller Partnership To Provide Innovative AI-Driven, Cyber-Risk Mitigation Solutions

April 06, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: CyberCatch Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, California and Albuquerque, New Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2026) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) (" CyberCatch '' or "Company" ), a cybersecurity company offering a patented, AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation and Speridian Technologies, LLC ("Speridian"), a global IT solutions and consulting leader are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to provide innovative cyber risk mitigation to critical sectors of the economy that are increasingly high value targets of threat actors who are increasingly using AI in cyberattacks.

According to CrowdStrike's 2026 Global Threat Report, there was an 89% increase in attacks by AI-enabled adversaries in 2025 year-over-year, with AI being used to automate reconnaissance and shorten time to intrusion. The average breakout time -- time from access to internal systems -- also fell to 29 minutes, a 65% increase in speed from prior year, and in one intrusion data exfiltration began within four minutes of intrusion.

Speridian is a global IT solutions and consulting company headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The company serves more than 500 clients worldwide from across 23 offices, nine of which are in North America. Speridian counsels leading enterprises and government agencies in solving business challenges using innovative technology solutions to improve efficiency and leverage data and AI leading to enhanced service and competitiveness.

Speridian will resell CyberCatch solutions to its current client base and prospective clients, bundled with their expertise, with a specific focus in critical sectors such as banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and public sectors.

"Meeting our clients demands for innovative cyber risk mitigation is a top priority for Speridian and we are excited to couple CyberCatch's AI-enabled solutions with our team of experts for a comprehensive solution that our client base needs to keep ahead of rapidly evolving cyber threats," said Girish Nair, Chief Commercial Officer, Speridian. "This partnership will also help Speridian grow its cybersecurity offerings with prospective clients in key sectors," continued Mr. Nair.

"CyberCatch is delighted to partner with Speridian, a trusted and innovative IT solutions leader for enterprises globally, to drive sales of our patented AI-enabled continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation solutions. AI solutions are optimal when it comes with guardrails, both automated and human. This is a win/win partnership and together we will deliver a comprehensive and timely cyber risk mitigation solution to clients," said Sai Huda, CEO, CyberCatch.

To learn more about CyberCatch's innovative solutions and watch demos, visit CyberCatch.

To learn more about Speridian and its solutions and services, visit Speridian.

About Speridian

Speridian Technologies is a global consulting and technology services firm that helps enterprises and public sector organizations modernize operations, enhance customer experience, and accelerate digital transformation through advisory, implementation, and managed services. With deep industry expertise and capabilities spanning AI, automation, cloud, analytics, and enterprise platforms, Speridian delivers outcome-focused solutions that drive measurable business value.

For more information about all of Speridian's services and solutions, please visit .

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding: the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions; the strategic benefits of the Transaction; and the benefits of the Transaction to shareholders.. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delays or changes in plans with respect to projects or capital expenditures; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses as anticipated, labour disputes and other risks of the cybersecurity industry. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's annual management's discussion and analysis, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. For further information, please contact:

Mr. Sai Huda, CEO, CyberCatch or Investor Relations

Phone: 1-866-756-2923

Email: info@ cybercatch .com

Catherine Riedel

Chief Public Affairs Officer Speridian Technologies

312-209-0250

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Source: CyberCatch







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: CyberCatch Holdings, Inc.