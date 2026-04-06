NFI Schedules Release Of First Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Provides Details About Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --NFI Group Inc. (NFI or the Company) a leading manufacturer of buses and coaches and a provider of comprehensive aftermarket parts and service solutions, today announced the release date of its first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026) financial results and notes that the Company's Board of Directors (Board) has set the date for its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders for May 8, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

First Quarter 2026 Results Release

NFI intends to release its Q1 2026 financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2026, after market close with a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. For attendees who wish to join by webcast, registration is not required; the event can be accessed at . NFI encourages attendees to join via webcast as a results presentation will be presented, and users can also submit questions to management through the platform. The results presentation will be available at .

Attendees who wish to join by phone must visit the following link and pre-register: An email will be sent to the user's registered email address, which will provide the call-in details. Due to the possibility of emails being held up in spam filters, NFI recommends that attendees wishing to join via phone register ahead of time to ensure receipt of their access details.

A replay of the call will be accessible from about 12:00 p.m. ET on May 8, 2026, until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 8, 2027, at . The replay will also be available on NFI's website at .

New Board Directors

Two new directors are standing for election at this year's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the Shareholders' Meeting). The appointments of Daniel Barclay and John Scannell have been made to succeed directors Larry Edwards and Katherine Winter, who will retire from the Board at the Shareholders' Meeting. The appointments of independent directors, Mr. Barclay and Mr. Scannell, further strengthen the Board's expertise in manufacturing, supply chain management, and capital markets. These additions reflect NFI's commitment to assembling a Board with the right mix of skills to meet the Company and the industry's needs and are the result of a rigorous selection process led by a leading executive search firm.

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

The Shareholders' Meeting will be held in-person in Toronto, Ontario, and also broadcast virtually on Friday, May 8, 2026. The Company has nominated eight current Board members for re-election and two new Board members for election at the meeting. The recommended nominees are Aziz Aghili, Daniel Barclay, Adam Gray, Paulo Cezar Da Silva Nunes, Anne Marie O'Donovan, Colin Robertson (Chair of the Board), Maryse Saint-Laurent, John Sapp, the Company's President and CEO, John Scannell, and Jannet Walker-Ford.

The materials for the Shareholders' Meeting and voting instructions have been sent to shareholders in advance of the meeting. Details on how to join the meeting, along with other relevant documents, including the Management Information Circular, have been posted on NFI's website at: Text>

About NFI

NFI is a leading independent global bus and coach manufacturer and a provider of aftermarket parts and service solutions. With more than 9,000 team members across ten countries and operations spanning over 40 facilities, NFI delivers a comprehensive portfolio of bus and coach platforms.

Through its brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI PartsTM, NFI supports a diverse and extensive portfolio, serving public transit, commuter, and coach markets. In total, NFI supports an installed base of more than 100,000 buses and coaches worldwide. NFI offers a broad range of propulsion systems, including zero-emission electric (referring to propulsion systems that do not utilize internal combustion engines, such as trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and advanced diesel technologies, providing agencies with multiple fleet technology options. NFI's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NFI) and its convertible unsecured debentures trade under the symbol News and information is available at , , , href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank", ,, and.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events and financial and operating results of NFI that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions (including as a result of tariffs and other trade measures) and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase buses and to purchase parts or services (including as a result of recent U.S. policy developments); customers may not exercise options to purchase additional buses; the ability of customers to suspend or terminate contracts for convenience; production may be delayed or production rates may be decreased as a result of ongoing and future supply chain disruptions and shortages of parts and components, shipping and freight delays, and disruption to and shortage of labor supply; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at .

Due to the potential impact of these factors, NFI disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Stephen King

P: 204.792.1300

Text>...