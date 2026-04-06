Agios To Host First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call And Webcast On April 29 At 8:00 A.M. ET

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGIO), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering innovative medicines for patients with rare diseases, today announced the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET to report its first quarter 2026 financial results and business highlights.

The live webcast will be accessible on the Investors section of the company's website ( ) under the“Events & Presentations” tab. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website approximately two hours after the event.

About Agios: Fueled by Connections to Transform Rare DiseasesTM

At Agios, our vision is to redefine the future of rare disease treatment. Fueled by connections, we build trusted partnerships with communities – collaborating to develop and deliver innovative medicines that have the potential to transform lives. With a foundation in hematology, we combine biological expertise with real-world insights to advance a growing pipeline of rare disease medicines that reflect the priorities of the people we serve. Agios is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Available Information about Agios

To achieve broad dissemination, Agios may disclose information to the public through a variety of disclosure channels including press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. Some of the information distributed through these disclosure channels may be considered material information. Investors and others should note that Agios plans to use its website ( ) as a distribution channel to announce and give notice of Agios' upcoming events and presentations (including, but not limited to, presentations at medical or healthcare conferences). Such information, which may be deemed material, will be available on the Investors section of the company's website under the“Events & Presentations” tab. In addition, you may sign up to automatically receive email alerts about Agios' upcoming events and presentations (“Calendar Alerts”) by visiting the“Email Alerts” option under the“IR Resources” tab of the Investors section of the company's website and submitting your email address.

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Morgan Sanford, Vice President, Investor Relations

Agios Pharmaceuticals

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Media Contact

Eamonn Nolan, Senior Director, Corporate Communications

Agios Pharmaceuticals

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