Sagimet Biosciences Announces Poster And Oral Presentations At The Fueling MASH: Metabolic Drivers And Inflammatory Crosstalk Keystone Symposium And Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN MATEO, Calif., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics targeting dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways, today announced that a poster presentation and an oral presentation featuring analysis from the Phase 2b FASCINATE 2 trial of denifanstat in MASH will be delivered at the Fueling MASH: Metabolic Drivers and Inflammatory Crosstalk Keystone Symposium being held April 12-15, 2026 in Vancouver, BC, Canada. MASH: Metabolic Drivers and Inflammatory Crosstalk Keystone Symposium presentation details:

Poster Title: Reduction of plasma glycine- and taurine-conjugated bile acids correlated with histological improvements in denifanstat-treated MASH patients in Phase 2b FASCINATE-2 trial Presenter: Wen-Wei Tsai, Ph.D., Senior Director R&D, Translational Sciences Session: Poster Session 1; Vancouver Island Room Date/Time: Monday, April 13, 2026, at 7:30 PM PT Location: Fairmont Hotel, Vancouver, BC, Canada Presentation Title: Reduction of plasma glycine- and taurine-conjugated bile acids correlated with histological improvements in denifanstat-treated MASH patients in Phase 2b FASCINATE-2 trial Presenter: Wen-Wei Tsai, Ph.D., Senior Director R&D, Translational Sciences Session: Symposia Spotlight 2: Inflammation and Fibrosis in the Obese Liver, Columbia Ballroom Date/Time: Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 2:30-4:30 PM PT Location: Fairmont Hotel, Vancouver, BC, Canada

Poster and Presentation Highlights:

Elevated serum bile acid levels have been associated with metabolic disorders such as MASH and type 2 diabetes. In Sagimet's Phase 2b FASCINATE-2 clinical trial, denifanstat-treated MASH patients who were histological responders for both fibrosis regression and MASH resolution showed significant reduction in glycine- and taurine-conjugated bile acids at 26 weeks. These data suggest that these circulating bile acid levels may potentially be leveraged as a response biomarker in patients treated with denifanstat.

Inducement Grant

In connection with the hiring of an employee, the Compensation Committee of Sagimet's Board of Directors approved that an inducement grant of 9,600 stock options to purchase shares of the Company's Series A common stock, be granted on April 3, 2026, to the newly hired employee.

The option award was granted pursuant to the Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) inducement grant exception as a component of the individual's employment compensation and was granted as an inducement material to the acceptance of employment with Sagimet.

The options have an exercise price equal to the closing price of Sagimet's Series A common stock as reported by the Nasdaq Global Market on April 2, 2026. The options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the number of shares underlying each stock option vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date (based on the employee's employment commencement date) and the remaining shares vesting monthly over 36 months thereafter, subject to the individual's continued service with Sagimet through the applicable vesting dates.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel FASN inhibitors designed to target dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways in conditions resulting from the overproduction of the fatty acid, palmitate. Denifanstat, an oral, once-daily pill, met all primary endpoints in its Phase 2b FASCINATE-2 clinical trial in MASH, as well as all primary and secondary endpoints in Sagimet's license partner for China's Phase 3 clinical trial in moderate-to-severe acne. A combination of denifanstat and resmetirom was tested in a Phase 1 PK clinical trial and is planned to be developed for patients with MASH cirrhosis (F4). TVB-3567, a second oral FASN inhibitor which is planned to be developed for acne, is currently being tested in a Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial. For additional information about Sagimet, please visit .

About MASH

MASH is a progressive and severe liver disease which is estimated to impact more than 265 million people worldwide1. MASH is characterized by the build-up of fat in the liver and various degrees of inflammation and fibrosis along with systemic metabolic changes including dyslipidemia (increased fat levels in blood) and insulin resistance. Patients with moderate to severe disease who have advanced fibrosis (F3) or cirrhosis (F4) have the highest risk of liver-related outcomes such as decompensation, hepatocellular carcinoma, and liver transplantation. There are few approved treatments for non-cirrhotic MASH (stages F1, F2 and F3 fibrosis) and no approved treatments for MASH cirrhosis (F4).

1. Younossi ZM, et al. Hepatology. 2023;77(4): 1335-1347.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of, The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, including but not limited to, statements regarding: the expected timing of the presentation of data from ongoing clinical trials, Sagimet's clinical development plans and related timelines and anticipated development milestones, Sagimet's cash and financial resources and expected cash runway are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Sagimet's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, these statements can be identified by terms such as“may,”“might,”“will,”“should,”“expect,”“plan,”“aim,”“seek,”“anticipate,”“could,”“intend,”“target,”“project,”“contemplate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“forecast,”“potential” or“continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. Sagimet has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Sagimet believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Sagimet's control, including, among others: the clinical development and therapeutic potential of denifanstat, TVB-3567 or any other drug candidates or combination therapies developed by Sagimet; Sagimet's ability to advance drug candidates into and successfully complete clinical trials within anticipated timelines; Sagimet's relationship with Ascletis, and the success of its development efforts for denifanstat; the accuracy of Sagimet's estimates regarding its capital requirements; and Sagimet's ability to maintain and successfully enforce adequate intellectual property protection. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the“Risk Factors” section of Sagimet's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at . You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in these forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, Sagimet operates in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that Sagimet may face. Except as required by applicable law, Sagimet does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

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Media Contact:

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LifeSci Communications

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