IRFC Recruitment 2026: Assistant Manager Vacancies Announced, Salary Up To ₹1.4 Lakh

IRFC has announced 23 vacancies for Assistant and Assistant Manager roles in finance and accounting. Eligible candidates with B.Com, CA/CMA, or MBA/PGDM can apply. Salary goes up to ₹1.4 lakh, age 18-30.

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. (IRFC), a PSU under the Central Government, has put out a big job announcement for 2026. They are looking to hire qualified people for 23 finance and accounting positions.According to the notification, IRFC is filling up posts at two levels: Assistant and Assistant Manager. They have 16 vacancies for the Assistant role and 7 for the Assistant Manager role. This is a golden opportunity for graduates looking for a Central Government job.For the Assistant post, you need a B.Com degree with 60% marks from a recognised university and must have cleared CA or CMA Intermediate. For the Assistant Manager post, you need to be a full CA/CMA or have an MBA/PGDM in Finance along with your degree. The age limit is 18 to 30 years. SC/ST candidates get a 5-year relaxation, and OBC candidates get 3 years, as per government rules.The pay scale for these jobs is quite attractive. Assistants will get a monthly salary between ₹21,000 and ₹74,000. Assistant Managers will earn from ₹40,000 to ₹1,40,000. The company will select candidates through a Computer Based Test (CBT) worth 100 marks, covering GK, English, Maths, and subject-specific questions. Only the Manager post will have an additional interview.If you're interested, you can apply online on the official website co]() before May 1, 2026. The application fee is ₹500 for General and OBC candidates, while other categories don't have to pay any fee. The exams are likely to be held in June, so it's a good idea to start preparing now. Don't miss this chance for a Central Government job!