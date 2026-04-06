Assam Polls: Strong BJP Atmosphere, NDA Has Widespread Support, Says Nadda

Union Minister JP Nadda on Monday said there is a strong "atmosphere in favour of the BJP" in Assam, asserting that the NDA is receiving widespread support ahead of the Assembly polls. Speaking to ANI in Tinsukia, Nadda said, "There is an atmosphere in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party, in favour of the NDA. The NDA is receiving unanimous support from all sections of society. The work that Modi ji has done in Assam, the blessings he has bestowed upon Assam, and the way Himanta Biswa Sarma ji has implemented it at the grassroots level, are being welcomed by the people of Assam."

PM Modi Slams Congress, Touts Development in Assam

Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Congress, accusing the party of looking after its own interests and depriving Assam of development under its government.

Addressing an election rally in Assam's Hojai in support of BJP's candidate Shiladitya Dev, PM Modi lauded the NDA government's efforts to maintain electricity supply in the district.

Calling Assam a model state in terms of electricity, he noted that the Centre has provided Rs 70,000 to 80,000 under PM Surya Ghar Muft Yojana to install solar panels.

While PM Modi tapped into civic issues in Hojai, he also accused the Congress of a "family first" approach.

Expressing confidence in NDA's victory in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, PM Modi said, "Be it Hojai, East or West Karbi Anglong, you have reached here with energy from every region. This mood shows that Assam has decided to secure the biggest win for the BJP-NDA. The development of every region is a priority for the NDA. That is why, in the very beginning, our government declared Hojai as a separate district. However, Congress kept Assam in trouble and deprived it of development. Till Congress was in power here, it only looked after its own selfish interests."

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