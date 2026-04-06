Indian Women's Hockey Team Set For Argentina Tour Envoy Caucino Wishes Squad A 'Fruitful Trip'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) As the Indian women's hockey team gears up for a crucial overseas assignment, Argentina's Ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino, extended his wishes to the visiting squad, highlighting the growing sporting ties between the two nations.

Delhi to complete visa formalities ahead of their departure for a four-match bilateral series against Argentina.

Sharing the update, Caucino took to social media to underline the significance of the tour and the spirit of collaboration between the two teams.

“Part of the Indian Women's Hockey Team came to our Consular Section today for their Visa process. The whole team will travel to Argentina at the end of this week for matches with our National Women's Hockey Team! We hope they have a fruitful trip as both teams continue to strengthen their collaboration!” he wrote on X while sharing a picture with members of the squad.

The tour comes on the back of a strong showing by India at the recent FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad, where the team secured a silver medal, booking their place in the upcoming global showpiece in Belgium and the Netherlands.

The Argentina series will also provide a chance to test bench strength, with a 24-member squad that includes several players who missed the qualifiers, giving them valuable international experience against higher-ranked teams.

India, currently eighth globally, will compete against Argentina, which is three positions higher. This series serves as an important prep ahead of major tournaments this year.

The squad is currently training at the SAI South Centre in Bengaluru under head coach Sjoerd Marijne, who has started his second term with the team. The ongoing camp emphasises developing combinations, enhancing fitness, and refining tactical execution as the team aims to perform at its best.

With the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup, the World Cup, and the Asian Games lined up in quick succession, the Argentina tour is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the squad's readiness for a demanding season ahead.