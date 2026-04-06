Ophthalmic Lasers Market Size To Reach USD 2.94 Billion By 2035 Rising Prevalence Of Ocular Disorders To Boost Industry Expansion Globally SNS Insider

Austin, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Ophthalmic Lasers Market size was estimated at USD 1.72 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.94 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.52% over 2026-2035.

Due to the increasing incidence of eye conditions such glaucoma, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration (AMD), the global market for ophthalmic lasers is growing significantly.

The U.S. Ophthalmic Lasers Market size was valued at USD 0.67 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.14 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.50% over 2026-2035.

With a high density of ophthalmologists per capita, a well-established infrastructure of ambulatory surgery centers, and extensive Medicare and commercial insurance coverage for required ophthalmic laser procedures, the U.S. dominates the global market for ophthalmic lasers.









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Rising Global Burden of Ocular Diseases and Aging Population to Propel Market Growth Globally

The primary structural growth driver for the ophthalmic lasers market continues to be the increasing prevalence of age-related ocular diseases, such as cataracts, glaucoma, AMD, and diabetic retinopathy. By 2050, there will be 2.1 billion people worldwide who are 60 years of age or older. Since people over 50 account for 80% of cases of vision impairment, this will directly increase the number of patients in need of laser-based ophthalmic intervention. Excimer and femtosecond laser systems continue to be used in outpatient refractive surgery facilities around the world as the prevalence of myopia among younger populations rises due to increased near-work activities and decreased outdoor exposure.

Ophthalmic Lasers Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

Femtosecond lasers held the largest revenue share of approximately 31.74% in 2025, driven by adoption in premium cataract surgery, LASIK enhancement, and corneal transplantation globally. Excimer lasers accounted for the second-largest share of ~26.92% in 2025, supported by stable refractive surgery volumes.

By Type

Photocoagulation lasers captured the largest revenue share of approximately 43.18% in 2025, driven by their established clinical role in treating diabetic retinopathy, retinal tears, and AMD across high-volume retinal specialty departments globally. The SLT segment is expected to achieve the highest CAGR of approximately 6.84% during 2026-2035, driven by expanding international guideline support positioning SLT as a first-line treatment for open-angle glaucoma.

By Application

Cataract removal led with approximately 32.67% share in 2025, driven by over 17 million annual surgeries and increasing femtosecond laser-assisted adoption in premium segments globally. Glaucoma is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 6.73% through 2035, due to expanding SLT first-line use, rising awareness of laser-based IOP control, and increasing prevalence in aging populations.

By End-User

Outpatient facilities accounted for the largest end-user share of approximately 62.44% in 2025 and are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 6.08% through 2035. The growth is driven by increasing shift of laser-based ophthalmic procedures from hospital inpatient settings to ambulatory surgical centers, refractive surgery clinics, and ophthalmology outpatient departments.

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Ophthalmic Lasers Market Regional Insights:

Due to the highest per-capita adoption of refractive laser correction treatments and premium femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery worldwide, North America had the largest revenue share of the ophthalmic lasers market in 2025, at over 40.82%.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional segment in the ophthalmic lasers market with a CAGR of 7.18%, driven by the world's largest myopic population concentrated in China, India, Japan, and South Korea, rapidly expanding private ophthalmology infrastructure, and growing government investment in national eye health programs.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Ophthalmic Lasers Market Report:



Alcon Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Lumenis Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation

IRIDEX Corporation

Ellex Medical Lasers Limited

Topcon Corporation

Nidek Co., Ltd.

SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

Quantel Medical (Lumibird Group)

A.R.C. Laser GmbH

Coherent Corp.

Wavelight GmbH (an Alcon Company)

Lightmed Corporation

BVI Medical

Meridian AG

Laserex Technologies Pty Ltd MPLUS X GmbH

Ophthalmic Lasers Market Recent Developments:

In February 2025, Alcon launched an upgraded LenSx femtosecond laser system with enhanced AI-assisted pre-surgical planning and expanded arcuate incision customization capabilities, targeting the premium cataract surgery segment across North American and European ambulatory surgical center accounts.

In June 2024, Carl Zeiss Meditec received FDA clearance for its VisuMax 800 femtosecond laser platform, enabling SMILE Pro refractive surgery in the United States for the first time, significantly expanding the company's addressable market within the world's largest premium refractive surgery economy.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



OCULAR DISEASE BURDEN & PROCEDURE VOLUME METRICS – helps you understand prevalence trends of key eye disorders and their direct impact on ophthalmic laser procedure volumes across regions.

TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & DEVICE UTILIZATION ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate the adoption of femtosecond, excimer lasers, FLACS procedures, and AI-integrated laser platforms across clinical settings.

CLINICAL DEMAND & REFRACTIVE SURGERY TRENDS – helps you identify correlations between myopia prevalence, refractive surgery demand, and unmet needs in preventable visual impairment treatment.

REGULATORY APPROVAL & CLINICAL EVIDENCE INSIGHTS – helps you assess FDA and CE approval trends, clinical trial activity, and post-market safety benchmarking of ophthalmic laser devices.

REIMBURSEMENT & MARKET ACCESS ANALYSIS – helps you analyze insurance coverage, regional reimbursement variations, and their impact on procedure adoption. CAPITAL INVESTMENT & INFRASTRUCTURE TRENDS – helps you evaluate device acquisition costs, payback periods, and investment patterns across hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

Ophthalmic Lasers Market Report Scope