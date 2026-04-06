WHOOP Named Official Health And Performance Wearable Of UAE Team Emirates XRG Through 2027

– WHOOP, the human performance company, today announced a two-year partnership with UAE Team Emirates – XRG, naming WHOOP as the Official Health and Performance Wearable of one of professional cycling's most dominant and globally recognized teams.

The partnership reinforces WHOOP as a leader in health and performance by aligning with a team that represents the pinnacle of stage racing success. Led by longtime WHOOP member and four-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar, UAE Team Emirates – XRG provides a powerful platform to showcase the physiological demands required to win at cycling's highest level. Together, WHOOP and UAE Team Emirates – XRG will deliver unprecedented access to the data and insights behind world-class performance on cycling's biggest stage.

Cycling is one of the most physiologically demanding and globally followed endurance sports, reaching hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide. The partnership builds on the company's continued investment in endurance sport, further aligning WHOOP with athletes competing at the highest levels of performance.

“UAE Team Emirates – XRG represents the pinnacle of endurance performance, and we're proud to partner with a team that continues to redefine what's possible in professional cycling,” said Briain Curtin, VP of Global Marketing at WHOOP. “With Tadej and the team, we have an extraordinary opportunity to bring fans inside the physiological demands of the sport; translating Strain, Recovery, and live heart rate data into storytelling that shows exactly what it takes to win at the highest level. This partnership is about more than visibility; it's about deepening the world's understanding of human performance.”

Together, WHOOP and UAE Team Emirates – XRG will provide fans with unprecedented visibility into the physiological demands of professional cycling- particularly during the sport's most defining moments. Through integrated broadcast and social media storytelling, WHOOP will deliver Strain, Recovery and live heart rate moments during key racing segments, providing context around what it takes for the body to perform during attacks, climbs, breakaways and decisive race moments.

“Cycling is a sport where performance is built on consistency, recovery, and attention to the smallest details,” said Tadej Pogačar.“Having access to deeper insights into my sleep, strain, and overall recovery helps me better understand how my body responds to training and racing throughout the season. I'm excited to partner with WHOOP to not only support our performance as a team, but also to help inspire people to be active and embrace exercise and sport as a way of life.”

On screen, fans will experience this through WHOOP data-graphics and commentator callouts, illustrating how training load, recovery strategies and race demands evolve across Spring Classics, Monuments and Grand Tours, throughout the season.

Fans can engage with these WHOOP data graphics across both our broadcast partner coverage as well as the WHOOP social channels.

WHOOP delivers a wearable membership to help people live healthier, longer lives and unlock extraordinary potential. Through a powerful 24/7 wearable with a 14-day battery life, WHOOP provides intelligent health guidance across sleep, recovery, strain, fitness, and longevity. The health platform includes an FDA-cleared ECG, a Healthspan longevity feature, Blood Pressure Insights, and Advanced Labs blood biomarker analysis. Research shows that people who wear WHOOP daily log more than 90 additional minutes of exercise per week, get over two extra hours of sleep, and have 10% higher heart rate variability.

Trusted by millions of members worldwide including athletes, global leaders, military operators, executives, and artists, WHOOP has become a modern symbol of disciplined, intentional living. WHOOP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston. The company has raised more than $400 million in venture capital, ships to 56 countries, and operates in six languages. To learn more or start a one-month free trial, visit whoo and connect with WHOOP on Instagra, , Faceboo, LinkedI, and YouTub.