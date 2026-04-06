Prince William's 'Ruthless Streak' Revealed: Kept Welby At Arm's Length

MENAFN - Live Mint) When Prince William recently spoke about his commitment to the Church of England and his“quiet faith”, it may have been viewed as a slight towards former Archbishop Justin Welby.

Sarah Mullally was installed last month as the 106th spiritual head of the Church, with William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, in attendance.

However, royal experts claim William had distanced himself from the Church during Welby's tenure, reportedly due to Welby's close relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

'Wall of silence and claims of grudges'

Speaking on Times Radio, Roya Nikkhah said Welby's team tried for years to arrange meetings with William but faced a“wall of silence”.

She added,“William is someone who does hold a grudge; he does choose sides. If someone picks the other side, he remembers that.”

Harry and Meghan had reportedly sought guidance from Welby. In their 2021 interview, Meghan claimed he had married them privately before their official wedding, a claim later denied.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said William's tough approach is necessary.

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“William is our future king. Thank goodness he has a ruthless streak...,” Fitzwilliams was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail, adding that the Prince is a strong judge of character and skilled diplomatically.

He argued that William was right to keep Welby“at arm's length” and instead build ties with Sarah Mullally, who may one day crown him.

The report further stated that journalist Tom Bradby, once close to William, is also said to have fallen out with him.

Bradby had interviewed William and Catherine during their engagement in 2010. However, tensions rose after he interviewed Harry and Meghan during their 2019 Africa tour and later spoke to Harry about his memoir.

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An expert said William saw this as a betrayal and has since cut off contact.

William and Catherine have reportedly not met Harry and Meghan since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

“The brothers are not thought to have spoken since then,” an expert said, adding that William believes their actions after stepping down as working royals damaged the monarchy.

“This was appalling, and he rightly has not forgotten or forgiven what was both damaging and outrageous.”

'Firm stance on Prince Andrew'

William is also said to have taken a strong line against his uncle, Prince Andrew, amid ongoing controversies.

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At a recent funeral, William reportedly appeared uncomfortable with Andrew's behaviour and told him it was“not a good look”. Catherine was also seen keeping her distance from Sarah Ferguson.

Experts say William has never been close to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

He is said to be concerned about their public image and may, in future, consider limiting their use of royal titles.

He had also urged financial“ethics” checks, though these were declined.