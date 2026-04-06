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Newpath Resources Announces Termination Of Northshore Option Agreement


2026-04-06 06:06:47
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Newpath Resources Announces Termination of Northshore Option Agreement

April 06, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: Newpath Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2026) - Newpath Resources Inc. (CSE: PATH) (FSE: 0MZ) (OTC Pink: RDYFF) (" Newpath " or the " Company ") announces that it has terminated the mineral acquisition agreement dated February 10, 2025, (the " Agreement ") between Newpath and NatBridge Resources (formerly, Great Eagle Gold Corp.) (the " Purchaser "), concerning the proposed acquisition of 100% of the rights, title, and interest in and to certain mineral claims included within the "Northshore Gold Property" located in the Thunder Bay Mining Division, Ontario (the " Property ").

The Agreement was terminated as a result of the Purchaser's failure to make required payments in accordance with its terms. As a result of the termination, the Purchaser has earned no interest in or title to the Property and Company retains a 100% interest in and to the Property.

For additional information regarding the Agreement, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 27, 2025.

On Behalf of the Company,

NEWPATH RESOURCES INC.

"Alexander McAulay"
Chief Executive Officer
Email: ...
CEO Direct Line: +1 (604) 365-0425

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Newpath Resources Inc.

MENAFN06042026004218003983ID1110946231



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