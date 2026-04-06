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Mittelstand Decoded Launches: Bridging The Information Gap Between German Mid-Caps And Global Investors
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Frankfurt, Germany, April 6, 2026 - A new English-language research platform aims to close the information gap that has kept international investors from fully understanding German mid-cap companies. Mittelstand Decoded (mittelstanddecoded) provides institutional-grade sector analyses, valuation comparisons, and company profiles - free of charge and designed for a global audience.
German mid-cap companies in the MDAX trade at an average 30 percent discount to comparable US peers in the S&P 400 MidCap index. This gap persists despite strong fundamentals: many German mid-caps deliver higher EBITDA margins, lower leverage ratios, and more consistent cash flows than their American counterparts.
The root cause is not financial - it is informational. Institutional-grade research on German mid-caps is almost exclusively published in German, creating a de facto barrier for fund managers in New York, London, Singapore, and Hong Kong.
Mittelstand Decoded addresses this gap with rigorous, data-backed analysis covering sectors from industrial automation to enterprise software. The platform draws on credit market data histories dating back to 1948.
Initial coverage includes a quantitative breakdown of the MDAX valuation discount, a sector study on German industrial automation (featuring KION Group, Nemetschek, and Basler), and an introduction to the platform's analytical framework.
About the Author: Dirk Roethig (Dirk Röthig) is the founder of VERDANTIS Impact Capital with over 25 years of experience in corporate credit, securitization (CLOs, CDOs), and European mid-cap markets. Previously CIO, Head of Investment Banking, and Managing Director at international banks in London, Luxembourg, and Frankfurt.
Contact: DMR | Dirk Roethig | [email protected]
Links: | |
German mid-cap companies in the MDAX trade at an average 30 percent discount to comparable US peers in the S&P 400 MidCap index. This gap persists despite strong fundamentals: many German mid-caps deliver higher EBITDA margins, lower leverage ratios, and more consistent cash flows than their American counterparts.
The root cause is not financial - it is informational. Institutional-grade research on German mid-caps is almost exclusively published in German, creating a de facto barrier for fund managers in New York, London, Singapore, and Hong Kong.
Mittelstand Decoded addresses this gap with rigorous, data-backed analysis covering sectors from industrial automation to enterprise software. The platform draws on credit market data histories dating back to 1948.
Initial coverage includes a quantitative breakdown of the MDAX valuation discount, a sector study on German industrial automation (featuring KION Group, Nemetschek, and Basler), and an introduction to the platform's analytical framework.
About the Author: Dirk Roethig (Dirk Röthig) is the founder of VERDANTIS Impact Capital with over 25 years of experience in corporate credit, securitization (CLOs, CDOs), and European mid-cap markets. Previously CIO, Head of Investment Banking, and Managing Director at international banks in London, Luxembourg, and Frankfurt.
Contact: DMR | Dirk Roethig | [email protected]
Links: | |
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