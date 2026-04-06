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Suntec India VP Outlines Strategy To Shift From Burnout To Sustainable Tech Performance
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) As global tech industries struggle to meet high-velocity delivery targets, dev teams are often facing burnout. In a recent round-up, Murli Pawar, VP of Technology at SunTec India, shared his insights on a leadership panel hosted by The Digital Project Manager, addressing this critical industry challenge of team burnout.
He posited that burnout is rarely an individual failure but rather a structural one. During the discussion on how consultants and leaders should intervene when a team reaches its limit, Pawar emphasized a two-pronged strategy focusing on resource equity and goal recalibration.
He posited that burnout is rarely an individual failure but rather a structural one. During the discussion on how consultants and leaders should intervene when a team reaches its limit, Pawar emphasized a two-pronged strategy focusing on resource equity and goal recalibration.
He also highlighted that sustainable performance is rooted in the engineering of balance, making sure that technical talent is, at all times, supported by resilient IT infrastructure and equitable management.
He further added that at SunTec India, this isn't considered just as a surface-level wellness initiative but a signal of bottlenecks and misalignment. This is why at their IT services and digital engineering company, they take a data-backed approach to distribute workloads.
About SunTec India
SunTec India is a leading AI-enabled IT services and digital engineering firm with over 25 years of experience delivering data-driven, technology-led solutions. Specializing in core software engineering, AI & Agentic AI development, and complete data & eCommerce solutions, the company supports a global clientele, including Fortune 500 corporations and burgeoning startups. With a global footprint across 50+ countries, SunTec India combines deep domain expertise with a commitment to ethical AI and sustainable operational excellence to help businesses navigate the complexities of the modern digital landscape.
He posited that burnout is rarely an individual failure but rather a structural one. During the discussion on how consultants and leaders should intervene when a team reaches its limit, Pawar emphasized a two-pronged strategy focusing on resource equity and goal recalibration.
He posited that burnout is rarely an individual failure but rather a structural one. During the discussion on how consultants and leaders should intervene when a team reaches its limit, Pawar emphasized a two-pronged strategy focusing on resource equity and goal recalibration.
He also highlighted that sustainable performance is rooted in the engineering of balance, making sure that technical talent is, at all times, supported by resilient IT infrastructure and equitable management.
He further added that at SunTec India, this isn't considered just as a surface-level wellness initiative but a signal of bottlenecks and misalignment. This is why at their IT services and digital engineering company, they take a data-backed approach to distribute workloads.
About SunTec India
SunTec India is a leading AI-enabled IT services and digital engineering firm with over 25 years of experience delivering data-driven, technology-led solutions. Specializing in core software engineering, AI & Agentic AI development, and complete data & eCommerce solutions, the company supports a global clientele, including Fortune 500 corporations and burgeoning startups. With a global footprint across 50+ countries, SunTec India combines deep domain expertise with a commitment to ethical AI and sustainable operational excellence to help businesses navigate the complexities of the modern digital landscape.
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