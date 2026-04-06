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Two Dead, Two Missing After Iranian Missile Strike on Israel Building
(MENAFN) Rescue teams pulled two bodies from the wreckage of a residential building in the northern Israeli city of Haifa on Monday, following a devastating Iranian ballistic missile strike that tore through the structure late Sunday, Israeli media reported.
Israeli media, citing rescue services, confirmed the grim discovery came after hours of relentless search operations combing through the debris.
Israel's Fire and Rescue Service said teams working in coordination with the Home Front Command "rescued two trapped individuals who were found under the rubble without signs of life."
The service further confirmed that search operations remained active, with two additional individuals believed to still be trapped or otherwise unaccounted for beneath the collapsed structure.
Earlier Sunday night, Israel's national emergency service MDA had reported that eleven people sustained injuries when the missile scored a direct hit on a five-story building in Haifa, with four others listed as missing at that stage. Among the wounded, one victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition, while four additional individuals were treated for shock at the scene.
Media reported that missile debris rained down across at least three separate locations throughout Haifa, leaving a trail of significant structural damage in its wake.
The strike marks yet another escalation in the widening regional conflict that ignited on February 28, when US and Israeli forces launched a joint offensive against Iran — a campaign that has now claimed over 1,340 lives, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has since answered with sustained waves of drone and missile attacks directed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets, inflicting mounting casualties, crippling infrastructure, and rattling global energy markets and international aviation networks.
Israeli media, citing rescue services, confirmed the grim discovery came after hours of relentless search operations combing through the debris.
Israel's Fire and Rescue Service said teams working in coordination with the Home Front Command "rescued two trapped individuals who were found under the rubble without signs of life."
The service further confirmed that search operations remained active, with two additional individuals believed to still be trapped or otherwise unaccounted for beneath the collapsed structure.
Earlier Sunday night, Israel's national emergency service MDA had reported that eleven people sustained injuries when the missile scored a direct hit on a five-story building in Haifa, with four others listed as missing at that stage. Among the wounded, one victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition, while four additional individuals were treated for shock at the scene.
Media reported that missile debris rained down across at least three separate locations throughout Haifa, leaving a trail of significant structural damage in its wake.
The strike marks yet another escalation in the widening regional conflict that ignited on February 28, when US and Israeli forces launched a joint offensive against Iran — a campaign that has now claimed over 1,340 lives, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has since answered with sustained waves of drone and missile attacks directed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets, inflicting mounting casualties, crippling infrastructure, and rattling global energy markets and international aviation networks.
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