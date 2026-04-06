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Japan PM Says Actively Seeking Talks with Iran
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced Monday that Tokyo is actively preparing high-level diplomatic talks with Tehran, as a deadline set by US President Donald Trump for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz draws near.
"We are preparing dialogues at the leadership level at an appropriate time," Takaichi told a parliamentary committee in response to opposition questions about Japan's diplomatic posture amid the intensifying US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, according to Tokyo-based media.
"Japan will make every effort possible to restore peace," she added, offering no further specifics.
The conflict is exacting a mounting economic toll on Japan, which depends on the region for more than 90% of its crude oil imports — the vast majority of which flow through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's effective closure of the critical waterway has triggered acute oil shortages and sent energy prices surging.
Tokyo, a longstanding US ally that has historically maintained constructive relations with Tehran, has publicly condemned both Iran's naval blockade and its missile and drone strikes on neighboring Middle Eastern states launched in retaliation for the US-Israeli offensive. Nevertheless, Japan has stopped short of issuing any formal legal judgment on the military campaign against Iran itself.
On the domestic front, the Japanese government is weighing emergency energy conservation measures, with plans underway to ask citizens to voluntarily reduce gasoline and electricity consumption as supply pressures mount.
"We'll consider all policy options in a way that would not greatly impact the people or the economy," said Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa.
"We are preparing dialogues at the leadership level at an appropriate time," Takaichi told a parliamentary committee in response to opposition questions about Japan's diplomatic posture amid the intensifying US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, according to Tokyo-based media.
"Japan will make every effort possible to restore peace," she added, offering no further specifics.
The conflict is exacting a mounting economic toll on Japan, which depends on the region for more than 90% of its crude oil imports — the vast majority of which flow through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's effective closure of the critical waterway has triggered acute oil shortages and sent energy prices surging.
Tokyo, a longstanding US ally that has historically maintained constructive relations with Tehran, has publicly condemned both Iran's naval blockade and its missile and drone strikes on neighboring Middle Eastern states launched in retaliation for the US-Israeli offensive. Nevertheless, Japan has stopped short of issuing any formal legal judgment on the military campaign against Iran itself.
On the domestic front, the Japanese government is weighing emergency energy conservation measures, with plans underway to ask citizens to voluntarily reduce gasoline and electricity consumption as supply pressures mount.
"We'll consider all policy options in a way that would not greatly impact the people or the economy," said Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa.
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