India-UK Collaboration To Accelerate Advanced, Industry-Relevant EV Tech

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) India-UK Collaborative R&D Programme for industrial sustainability is critical in accelerating the development of advanced, industry-relevant technologies and innovations in EV charging infrastructure are necessary for rapid adoption of electric mobility and future-ready ecosystem in India, a senior government official said on Monday.

Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, Technology Development Board made the comment as the government body entered an agreement with Scharge Private Limited to develop a next‐generation electric vehicle charging solution for commercial fleet and depot operations under the India–UK Collaborative R&D Programme, an official statement said.

Under the agreement, Scharge Private Limited, an emerging Indian EV technology company develops an innovative EV charger charge controller with a patented automated cable management system from the UK-based Albright Product Design Limited.

This integrated approach is designed to improve operational efficiency, safety, and usability in high-demand EV charging environments.

The solution introduces a motorised overhead cable management system, specifically designed for fleet-based applications, which streamlines charging operations by reducing manual handling, minimizing cable wear and tear, and enhancing user convenience.

The system is compatible with existing AC Type-2 EV chargers and aims to improve charging turnaround time while ensuring safe and organized infrastructure in depot settings.

By solving challenges such as cable management, equipment protection, and workflow optimization, the technology is expected to significantly enhance the efficiency of EV charging depots.

It also contributes to improved safety standards by reducing risks related to cable damage, vandalism, and operational hazards.

Scharge Pvt Limited, develops advanced power electronics and smart charging systems and through this project, the company aims to strengthen indigenous capabilities in EV charging technologies while enabling scalable and sustainable infrastructure for the growing electric mobility sector, the statement noted.

-IANS

aar/pk