403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Third Turkish Vessel Navigates Hormuz Safely
(MENAFN) A third Turkish-owned cargo ship has successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz amid the raging regional conflict, raising the total number of safely evacuated Turkish vessels to three, the country's transport and infrastructure minister announced.
Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu confirmed that the Ocean Thunder, transporting crude oil from Iraq to Malaysia, cleared the strait safely through coordinated efforts with the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Uraloglu further disclosed that the number of Turkish-owned vessels still waiting in the vicinity of the strait has fallen to 12, eight of which have formally submitted departure requests. Authorities are maintaining round-the-clock operations to secure safe passage for those eight ships and their 156 crew members on board.
The ministry pledged to sustain close monitoring of all Turkish-owned vessels and sailors in the region, working in tandem with the Foreign Ministry and other relevant state institutions, he stated.
The crisis at the strait is a direct consequence of the broader regional conflict that erupted when Israel and the US launched a coordinated military offensive against Iran on Feb. 28 — a campaign that has killed more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has since struck back with waves of drones and missiles directed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting American military forces, while simultaneously tightening its stranglehold on maritime traffic through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu confirmed that the Ocean Thunder, transporting crude oil from Iraq to Malaysia, cleared the strait safely through coordinated efforts with the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Uraloglu further disclosed that the number of Turkish-owned vessels still waiting in the vicinity of the strait has fallen to 12, eight of which have formally submitted departure requests. Authorities are maintaining round-the-clock operations to secure safe passage for those eight ships and their 156 crew members on board.
The ministry pledged to sustain close monitoring of all Turkish-owned vessels and sailors in the region, working in tandem with the Foreign Ministry and other relevant state institutions, he stated.
The crisis at the strait is a direct consequence of the broader regional conflict that erupted when Israel and the US launched a coordinated military offensive against Iran on Feb. 28 — a campaign that has killed more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has since struck back with waves of drones and missiles directed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting American military forces, while simultaneously tightening its stranglehold on maritime traffic through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment