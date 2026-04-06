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Storm Dave Plunges Sweden into Darkness
(MENAFN) Over 30,000 households across southern and western Sweden were left without power after Storm Dave tore through the region over the weekend, with fierce winds continuing to obstruct repair crews as of Monday morning, local sources reported.
Restoration efforts remain severely hampered by the persistent gusts, a broadcaster confirmed, citing information from local authorities on the ground.
The storm's destruction extended well beyond the power grid. The Swedish Transport Administration described what it called "a very stressful situation" as traffic networks buckled under the strain throughout Sunday and into the overnight hours.
Southern Norway bore the brunt of the storm's cross-border reach, with more than 2,000 homes still without electricity by early Monday. The impact rippled further through the region's infrastructure, forcing the cancellation of both train services and flights on Sunday.
Authorities have yet to provide a timeline for the full restoration of power, as storm conditions continue to challenge emergency response teams across the affected areas.
Restoration efforts remain severely hampered by the persistent gusts, a broadcaster confirmed, citing information from local authorities on the ground.
The storm's destruction extended well beyond the power grid. The Swedish Transport Administration described what it called "a very stressful situation" as traffic networks buckled under the strain throughout Sunday and into the overnight hours.
Southern Norway bore the brunt of the storm's cross-border reach, with more than 2,000 homes still without electricity by early Monday. The impact rippled further through the region's infrastructure, forcing the cancellation of both train services and flights on Sunday.
Authorities have yet to provide a timeline for the full restoration of power, as storm conditions continue to challenge emergency response teams across the affected areas.
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