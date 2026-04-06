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Passenger Train Derails Near Ulyanovsk, Dozens Injured
(MENAFN) A train traveling from Moscow to Chelyabinsk derailed on Friday morning in Russia’s Ulyanovsk Region, leaving more than a dozen passengers injured.
The №302 train, carrying 415 passengers—including 65 children—went off the tracks when seven of its 15 cars derailed near Bryandino station, roughly 700 kilometers east of Moscow. No fatalities were reported, but about 35 people sustained injuries ranging from fractures to bruises, with 18 requiring hospitalization, according to regional authorities. Remaining passengers were safely evacuated and are receiving assistance.
Investigators have opened a criminal case, noting that the derailment may have been caused by the poor technical condition of the railway tracks. Regional prosecutors have also launched inquiries, and reports suggest a broken rail could have contributed to the incident.
The №302 train, carrying 415 passengers—including 65 children—went off the tracks when seven of its 15 cars derailed near Bryandino station, roughly 700 kilometers east of Moscow. No fatalities were reported, but about 35 people sustained injuries ranging from fractures to bruises, with 18 requiring hospitalization, according to regional authorities. Remaining passengers were safely evacuated and are receiving assistance.
Investigators have opened a criminal case, noting that the derailment may have been caused by the poor technical condition of the railway tracks. Regional prosecutors have also launched inquiries, and reports suggest a broken rail could have contributed to the incident.
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