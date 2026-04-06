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France Warns Iran Over Strikes Against Infrastructure
(MENAFN) France entered the diplomatic fray on Monday, with Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot cautioning Tehran that any targeting of critical infrastructure risks pushing the already volatile conflict into deeper and more dangerous territory — as both sides exchanged pointed messages in a high-stakes phone call.
Iran's Embassy in France confirmed the exchange on X, the US-based social media platform, stating that Barrot urged Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to pursue diplomacy over confrontation, while also pressing for a swift end to the war.
Araghchi pushed back sharply, framing US threats against Iranian infrastructure as a "normalization of war crimes and genocide" — and making clear that any such move would not go unanswered.
"The consequences of such a situation would not be limited to Iran and the region, but would also have destructive effects on global energy and the world economy, the responsibility for which would lie exclusively with US officials and the aggressors," Araghchi said, according to the embassy.
He reinforced that Tehran stood ready to deliver a "firm and comprehensive response" should attacks materialize.
The diplomatic scramble follows an incendiary warning posted by US President Donald Trump on his Truth Social platform, in which he declared that Tuesday would be "Power plant day, and bridge day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran" — an unmistakable signal of imminent strikes on Iranian infrastructure.
The crisis has steadily deepened since US and Israeli forces launched a coordinated offensive against Iran on February 28, a campaign that has so far claimed over 1,340 lives — including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has since struck back with waves of drones and missiles aimed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military personnel, inflicting casualties, damaging infrastructure, and sending shockwaves through global energy markets and international aviation.
Iran's Embassy in France confirmed the exchange on X, the US-based social media platform, stating that Barrot urged Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to pursue diplomacy over confrontation, while also pressing for a swift end to the war.
Araghchi pushed back sharply, framing US threats against Iranian infrastructure as a "normalization of war crimes and genocide" — and making clear that any such move would not go unanswered.
"The consequences of such a situation would not be limited to Iran and the region, but would also have destructive effects on global energy and the world economy, the responsibility for which would lie exclusively with US officials and the aggressors," Araghchi said, according to the embassy.
He reinforced that Tehran stood ready to deliver a "firm and comprehensive response" should attacks materialize.
The diplomatic scramble follows an incendiary warning posted by US President Donald Trump on his Truth Social platform, in which he declared that Tuesday would be "Power plant day, and bridge day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran" — an unmistakable signal of imminent strikes on Iranian infrastructure.
The crisis has steadily deepened since US and Israeli forces launched a coordinated offensive against Iran on February 28, a campaign that has so far claimed over 1,340 lives — including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has since struck back with waves of drones and missiles aimed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military personnel, inflicting casualties, damaging infrastructure, and sending shockwaves through global energy markets and international aviation.
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