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Russia, Iran Urge Restraint to Protect Diplomatic Path in War on Iran
(MENAFN) Russia and Iran have called on all parties to refrain from actions that could jeopardize ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the Middle East crisis, according to official statements.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi discussed the situation during a phone call, emphasizing the immediate need to stop what they described as “reckless and unlawful” attacks on civilian, industrial, and energy infrastructure, including Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. They also highlighted the “unacceptability” of endangering the lives and health of staff at the facility, warning that any incident could trigger a regional radioactive catastrophe.
Lavrov expressed hope for de-escalation, noting that progress could occur if the US abandons the “language of ultimatums” and returns to negotiations. He also offered condolences over the death of a Bushehr plant staff member following a strike on Saturday.
According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Araghchi “outlined the crimes committed” by the US and Israel during the past 37 days, including attacks on “industrial and production infrastructure, hospitals, schools, residential areas, as well as nuclear facilities.” He urged “urgent action by relevant international bodies, particularly the UN Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency, to condemn these crimes and hold the aggressors accountable.”
Araghchi described US threats to bomb Iran’s energy facilities as a “clear admission” of intent to commit a war crime and called for a “responsible approach based on international law” by influential parties at the UN Security Council.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi discussed the situation during a phone call, emphasizing the immediate need to stop what they described as “reckless and unlawful” attacks on civilian, industrial, and energy infrastructure, including Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. They also highlighted the “unacceptability” of endangering the lives and health of staff at the facility, warning that any incident could trigger a regional radioactive catastrophe.
Lavrov expressed hope for de-escalation, noting that progress could occur if the US abandons the “language of ultimatums” and returns to negotiations. He also offered condolences over the death of a Bushehr plant staff member following a strike on Saturday.
According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Araghchi “outlined the crimes committed” by the US and Israel during the past 37 days, including attacks on “industrial and production infrastructure, hospitals, schools, residential areas, as well as nuclear facilities.” He urged “urgent action by relevant international bodies, particularly the UN Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency, to condemn these crimes and hold the aggressors accountable.”
Araghchi described US threats to bomb Iran’s energy facilities as a “clear admission” of intent to commit a war crime and called for a “responsible approach based on international law” by influential parties at the UN Security Council.
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