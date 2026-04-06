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US-Israeli Strike on Qom Residential Building Kills Five People

US-Israeli Strike on Qom Residential Building Kills Five People


2026-04-06 05:14:18
(MENAFN) At least five people were killed early Monday when US and Israeli forces struck a residential building in the Iranian city of Qom, a local official reported.

Qom Deputy Governor Morteza Heydari said the missile hit a building in the city center, and search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Earlier, the governor of Qom province, Akbar Behnamjou, noted that nearly 1,000 civilian buildings in the city have been damaged since the start of the US-Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28. These attacks have killed 106 people, including 30 security personnel.

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