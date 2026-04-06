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Senior Iranian Commander Gets Killed
(MENAFN) A high-ranking Iranian military official has reportedly been killed during joint US-Israeli strikes, based on accounts released by Iranian media on Sunday.
The officer was named as Brigadier General Masoud Zarei, who served as the leader of the army’s Air Defense College located in Shahin Shahr, as reported by a news agency.
Tensions across the region have sharply increased following a coordinated military campaign initiated by the United States and Israel on Feb. 28. The offensive has resulted in more than 1,340 fatalities so far, among them the then-supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.
In response, Tehran has carried out counterattacks involving drones and missile launches aimed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf nations that host US military installations. Additionally, Iran has imposed limitations on maritime traffic passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
The officer was named as Brigadier General Masoud Zarei, who served as the leader of the army’s Air Defense College located in Shahin Shahr, as reported by a news agency.
Tensions across the region have sharply increased following a coordinated military campaign initiated by the United States and Israel on Feb. 28. The offensive has resulted in more than 1,340 fatalities so far, among them the then-supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.
In response, Tehran has carried out counterattacks involving drones and missile launches aimed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf nations that host US military installations. Additionally, Iran has imposed limitations on maritime traffic passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
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