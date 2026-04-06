403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US, Iran, Mediators Discuss Potential 45-Day Truce
(MENAFN) The US, Iran, and regional mediators are engaged in urgent talks over a possible 45-day ceasefire that could pave the way for a permanent end to the ongoing conflict, Axios reported Sunday, citing US officials.
Sources caution that the likelihood of reaching even a partial agreement in the next 48 hours is low. Still, officials view the discussions as a final opportunity to prevent major escalation, including potential strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure and retaliatory attacks on Gulf oil and water facilities.
US President Donald Trump’s initial 10-day deadline for Iran was set to expire Monday evening. On Sunday, he extended it by 20 hours, moving the cutoff to 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, and stated in an Axios interview that a deal remains possible. Trump warned that failure to reach an agreement could result in attacks on Iranian infrastructure.
Iran has vowed retaliation against Israel and Gulf states. Two sources confirmed that a US-Israeli plan targeting Iran’s energy facilities is ready, though the extension aims to allow diplomacy a final chance.
Mediators from Pakistan, Egypt, and Türkiye, along with direct messages between Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, are facilitating the talks. While the US has proposed several plans, Iran has not accepted them.
The proposed deal includes two phases: a 45-day ceasefire to allow broader negotiations, followed by a permanent settlement addressing Iran’s uranium stockpile and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, key points for Iran’s position.
Sources caution that the likelihood of reaching even a partial agreement in the next 48 hours is low. Still, officials view the discussions as a final opportunity to prevent major escalation, including potential strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure and retaliatory attacks on Gulf oil and water facilities.
US President Donald Trump’s initial 10-day deadline for Iran was set to expire Monday evening. On Sunday, he extended it by 20 hours, moving the cutoff to 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, and stated in an Axios interview that a deal remains possible. Trump warned that failure to reach an agreement could result in attacks on Iranian infrastructure.
Iran has vowed retaliation against Israel and Gulf states. Two sources confirmed that a US-Israeli plan targeting Iran’s energy facilities is ready, though the extension aims to allow diplomacy a final chance.
Mediators from Pakistan, Egypt, and Türkiye, along with direct messages between Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, are facilitating the talks. While the US has proposed several plans, Iran has not accepted them.
The proposed deal includes two phases: a 45-day ceasefire to allow broader negotiations, followed by a permanent settlement addressing Iran’s uranium stockpile and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, key points for Iran’s position.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment