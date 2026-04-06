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US Muslim Group Condemns Trump’s ‘Inflammatory’ Post
(MENAFN) The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the largest Muslim civil rights organization in the US, called on Congress on Sunday to reconvene and vote to end the war on Iran. The group condemned President Donald Trump’s social media post, calling it “mocking” of Islam and threatening toward civilian infrastructure.
Trump wrote on Truth Social that Tuesday would be “power plant day, and bridge day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” adding, “Or you'll be living in hell — just watch! Praise be to Allah.”
CAIR described the statements as “reckless, dangerous,” reflecting “indifference to human life and contempt for religious beliefs.” The organization criticized the juxtaposition of “Praise be to Allah” with violent threats, calling it a “willingness to weaponize religious language while simultaneously denigrating Islam.”
The group urged lawmakers not to remain in recess while the president “openly promises to commit war crimes,” emphasizing that Congress has a duty to reassert its authority over war and peace. CAIR added that Trump’s comments follow a pattern of anti-Muslim rhetoric and policies that have dehumanized Muslims domestically and internationally.
Trump wrote on Truth Social that Tuesday would be “power plant day, and bridge day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” adding, “Or you'll be living in hell — just watch! Praise be to Allah.”
CAIR described the statements as “reckless, dangerous,” reflecting “indifference to human life and contempt for religious beliefs.” The organization criticized the juxtaposition of “Praise be to Allah” with violent threats, calling it a “willingness to weaponize religious language while simultaneously denigrating Islam.”
The group urged lawmakers not to remain in recess while the president “openly promises to commit war crimes,” emphasizing that Congress has a duty to reassert its authority over war and peace. CAIR added that Trump’s comments follow a pattern of anti-Muslim rhetoric and policies that have dehumanized Muslims domestically and internationally.
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